Replacement of deteriorating cast iron water lines is a top priority for the city according to a drinking water asset management plan presented May 26 to the Southport Board of Aldermen in a special called meeting.
Over the next 10 years, recommended capital spending on water system improvements would top out at $5.7 million, most of it spent in the initial year for replacement of those aging water lines and accompanying water valves.
The plan was prepared by the Cape Fear Council of Governments (CFCG) and funded by a $65,000 asset inventory assessment grant in 2018 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Division of Water Infrastructure. The plan’s purpose was to create Southport’s first-ever comprehensive inventory of water system assets. A similar sewer system asset management plan was completed in 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed work on the drinking water plan.
Allen Serkin, Executive Director of CFCG and lead consultant for project development, gave an overview of the plan for the board and called on CFCG’s consultant, Jean Klein, to discuss plan methodology, findings, risk analysis, financial impacts and recommendations for moving forward. Klein, who Serkin referred to as “ a respected expert on everything water,” is Regional Planning Director for the Lumber River Council of Governments.
Water assessment
Klein noted that about 30-percent of Southport’s water lines, which are primarily located in the city’s central business district, are made of cast iron with many dating back to the first citywide water system built in 1915 when cast iron was the only material available for water lines.
“Cast iron corrodes from the inside and from the outside. Eventually, it becomes paper thin and collapses,” she explained. “Those lines have been in the ground and have done their job for much longer than their useful lives. They are ticking time-bombs.”
Current water line material of choice is polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which has a useful life of 100 years.
“Adding to the problem, about 17-percent of the city’s water lines are less than the current legal minimum of six inches in diameter,” Klein said. With some older lines as narrow as one inch in diameter, they are insufficient to meet the city’s current and future water usage demands.
Again, these are primarily in the central downtown area.
Along with mapping and assessing the city’s water lines, the study located and examined water valves, fire hydrants and water meters. According to Klein, the underground water valves have a useful life of about 35 years. “Southport has 257 valves, some dating back to 1915 and 1940. So those are much overdue for replacement,” she said.
Overall, Southport’s 224 fire hydrants are in good shape, based on the industry standard of 45 to 60 years of useful life. However, about 10-percent of the hydrants are very old and in need of replacement.
“The city’s investment in water meters is to be commended - it is a success story for you,” Klein told board members, referring to Southport’s ongoing effort to replace water meters with new, remotely read meters. “The big advantage of remotely read meters the city has installed is that they provide a very good leak detection system.”
That is something she said she has not often found in other municipalities she has worked with in North Carolina’s coastal region: it is typical for large, urban water systems such as those in Raleigh or Charlotte, not in smaller cities and towns.
“You have done yourselves a tremendous service by doing it,” she said, because the remote monitoring of water usage allows problems to be detected before they become major failures. “They can be easily fixed by city personnel before becoming large problems that could cause the loss of hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and require outside contractors to repair,” Klein stated.
Capital plan
Klein presented a 10-year capital investment plan (CIP) for Southport’s water system, with years one through five being the most critical because they enable city decision makers to decide when - and how - to cover backlogged needs and issues that are coming up soon.
The CIP addresses only “what is in the ground now” and the vulnerably of those water system assets: it does not take into account future growth needs. According to Klein, that was a caveat required when the DEQ funded development of the water asset management plan back in 2018. Fortunately, that is not a problem for Southport which has a prime economic driver for growth and development - its growing popularity as a coastal travel and residential destination.
During year one of the CIP, 2021, an investment of $4.8 million is recommended, mostly to cover backlogged needs - recommended system upgrades since 2015 that have not happened. Topping the CIP list of upgrades is replacement of old cast iron water lines and valves. “However, the investment is not bad for succeeding years because the bulk of the spending is in those backlogged projects,” Klein said. Therefore, the total 10-year capital investment need is $5.7 million.
Priorities
The final element of the water asset management plan was a list of recommendations compiled by CFCG consultants Klein and Serkin for the Board of Aldermen to consider, which are:
1. Consider replacing all cast iron water lines in the system due to their age, condition and “strategic value,” which would also include any needed valve change-outs. Also, any undersized lines, of which there are a sizable number, that need to be replaced.
2. Continue closely monitoring the city’s aged water lines through the new metering system and take actions as needed to reduce any water losses when they occur. While water loss is not currently a major problem, it could become one as the many aged water lines begin to fail.
3. As underground water valves continue to be discovered, they need to be entered into the new asset inventory mapping system in the management plan. Many valves have been located and mapped, which is a good thing, Klein said. However, there are probably still undiscovered valves in and around the city that were not inventoried on old system maps.
4. Continued attention needs to be paid to water system usage, since the city is a customer of Brunswick County for its water. This should be done to ensure sufficient capacity and to guard against water loss. “Brunswick County doesn’t care about any water you lose - if it goes through their meter, you’re going to pay ‘full ride’ for it,” Klein emphasized.
5. Annually assess water rates and the sufficiency of revenues to cover operating expenses and existing and future debt service.
Serkin and Klein concluded their presentation by thanking the many city personnel who assisted with information gathering and development of the water asset management plans, and Serkin reminded that one of the advantages arising from development of the management plan - water system digital mapping - was the creation of an app that can be used by public works personnel on their tablets to track and update water system inventory.