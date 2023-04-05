Parking office at Oak Island

Parking office at Oak Island is quite after the start of the paid parking program.

Paid parking at more than 1,250 Oak Island beach-area spaces began Saturday, April 1, with more of a whisper than a shout as dark clouds and winds up to 40 mph apparently deterred visitors.

Otto Connect has the contract for paid parking in marked spaces south of Davis Canal and otherwise, south of East Oak Island Drive. Until September 30 the fees are $5 per hour, $20 per day and $80 per week, and will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.