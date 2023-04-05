Paid parking at more than 1,250 Oak Island beach-area spaces began Saturday, April 1, with more of a whisper than a shout as dark clouds and winds up to 40 mph apparently deterred visitors.
Otto Connect has the contract for paid parking in marked spaces south of Davis Canal and otherwise, south of East Oak Island Drive. Until September 30 the fees are $5 per hour, $20 per day and $80 per week, and will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday there were fewer than a dozen vehicles parked at beach access points from Middleton Avenue to 72nd Street SE. Even the large lots behind town hall were mostly vacant.
Otto Connect CEO Jim Varner said that roughly 100 people signed in to the system Saturday and more than 250 paid up on Sunday, when the weather was more pleasant. He reported no serious issues, but mentioned that some users had problems with shaky cell phone connections. The company has responded by boosting signals on some of its equipment.
Police Chief Charles Morris said he received no reports of significant issues.
“This is the first year I’ve used this,” said Rhiannon Courts of Raeford, who was visiting with family and friends from Ohio. “It was easy.”
The only confusion Courts had was over the details of the “Resident Only” or “Town Decal Only” parking signs, but she said it wasn’t a real problem.
“My wife signed up online,” resident Walt Tichener said, who was playing with his child at the park. “It was fairly easy.” He noted that the sign-up on the website indicated his resident tag registration was good until 2073, and said that’s probably not the case, with a laugh, and it will be corrected.
There are multiple ways to learn about and pay for parking. Seasonal passes are sold out, but residents and property owners may still register up to three vehicles with tag numbers and the utility bill by visiting www.OakIslandNC.gov/PARKING. Anyone can visit the site to learn more.
At the beach and ready to park without a pass, drivers may go directly to www.surfcast.us/contact-us or scan the QR code on the regulatory signs across the beach area.
The Otto Connect parking office has an office in the foyer of Oak Island Town Hall and is open during regular business hours.