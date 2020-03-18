COVID-19, the illness first identified in China that has spread across the globe, has crept into the state, quintupling in the number of reported cases within just one week and introducing itself in Brunswick County.
As of Tuesday, a county resident was still under self-quarantine after testing presumptive positive.
The person started experiencing symptoms while in Louisiana. After arriving at Wilmington International Airport on March 10 the resident drove their car home, not stopping anywhere along the way. The following day, March 11, the individual contacted their medical provider from home then traveled to their facility where the test was administered.
Following the visit, the person went directly home and began self-isolation. There is one other adult quarantined with the patient. Neither has direct contact with children.
The county learned of the case late Friday and announced it early Saturday in a news release. The results were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory for final confirmation.
“If it’s presumptive positive, we move forward just like it’s a positive case,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said at a county commissioners’ meeting on Monday night.
As of Tuesday, Brunswick County health officials were still monitoring the patient, who is reported to be doing well and improving, and were continuing to identify close contacts like those who were on the same flight as the resident.
As of the morning of March 17, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 40 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina counties, including: 15 in Wake; seven in Mecklenburg; three in Harnett; two in Forsyth; two in Johnston; one in Sampson; one in Cabarrus; one in Watauga; one in Wayne; one in Wilson; one in Chatham; one in Durham; one in Iredell; one in Craven; one in Onslow and one in Brunswick. Nationwide, there were 3,536 reported cases and 68 deaths.
As of Tuesday, no one has died of the disease in North Carolina. So far, all cases were linked to either travel or close contact with another positive person. Stanley said the state is fortunate to have not seen many hospitalizations; most of the known patients are recovering at home.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so people should practice the same measures taken to prevent the flu to prevent this disease. Continue to wash your hands; use alcohol-based hand sanitizers; avoid touching your face; cover coughs or sneezes with tissues; clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces; and stay home when sick.
Additionally, people should practice social distancing, which includes avoiding crowded places and staying at least six feet away from others. People should also communicate through the phone or email to limit exposure as much as possible.
According to the CDC, patients with COVID-19 report mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. An infected person could begin showing symptoms between two to 14 days. Most people start noticing signs around day five, Stanley said.
Stanley explained that according to studies, 80% of those who catch the virus experience similar experiences to the cold or flu. Twenty percent of people will “really know that they’ve had a sickness,” and of those cases, a small percentage could develop secondary infections, such as pneumonia.
If a person thinks they may have COVID-19, they should call their doctor to explain their symptoms before traveling to the site. Tests have been available in Brunswick County for the past two weeks.
County prepares for weeks to come
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss issues related to the pandemic.
“We’re not here to panic. We’re here to prepare and do the best we can to manage the situation,” said Chairman Frank Williams. “Me personally, I would always err on the side of caution … We don’t want this to completely overwhelm our healthcare system and that’s what a lot of these precautions are aimed at, is trying to keep the number of people who need beds below the number of available beds.”
Williams went on to say it was the beginning of “at least, a three to four-week marathon.”
At the meeting, the commissioners voted to allow the county manager and department heads to accommodate time-off requests for staff. The motion allows for flexible scheduling and consideration of telecommuting.
The board also extended the travel restrictions for employees to within the county or neighboring counties, unless for official business, until April 6.
The commissioners decided to proceed with its meetings and board advisory meetings as originally planned.
“We need to keep our schedule as close to regular as possible and show the citizens of Brunswick County we’re still conducting county business. Nothing changes,” said Commissioner Mike Forte. “We have to show them that we’re leading this.”
The board did, however, postpone the county goals workshop scheduled from March 16 to April 6 so the administration could focus on its response to the outbreak.
Within county facilities, disinfection and sterilization efforts are ramping up, especially in public areas. Outdoor fixtures, including ATM machines and buttons for doors, are regularly being cleaned and carpets are being shampooed after heavily-attended meetings.
Schools provide pickup meals
The governor has ordered all schools closed until March 30. Brunswick County Schools posted the following information Monday evening on its website:
Staff workdays
“This week will be optional workdays for staff. We are working nonstop to make this time as least disruptive as possible for our students and families.”
“Breakfast and lunch pickup meals are available Monday through Friday for all students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the three high school campuses. There is no charge for this service. Parents who cannot travel to a food distribution site at one of our high schools should contact their child’s school between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. so that we can gather information on the needs.”
Matthew’s Ministry, the organization that distributes food for children at schools on Fridays for the weekend, has three pickup days this week for students who are a part of the Backpack Program.
According to the ministry, “Bags of food will be available at these locations for families to drive up and pick up their children’s food. We are asking families to pick one site (each week) that works best for their schedule and location. A bag of food will be given for each child in the family.
“Each week, the ministry provides weekend food to 550 children at 16 Brunswick County schools. We want those children to still be able to pick up the food that they normally receive each Friday.”
These are the times and dates this week in the area closest to South Brunswick High School and South Brunswick Middle School:
n 9-11 a.m., Wednesday at Beach Road Baptist Church, 4457 Flagship Avenue
n 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday at New Creations Worship Center, 3127 George II Highway
n 9-11 a.m. Friday at Generations Church, 4019 Executive Park Boulevard
Times and dates of other pickup sites and more information are at the Matthew’s Ministry Facebook page.
Online instruction
“Make sure to check out the online resources we’ve posted on the district website. Students are encouraged to participate in online instruction whether assigned by teachers or normal resources they use during the school day. We are awaiting guidance from the Department of Public Instruction for future instructional requirements.”
“We continue to work with the N.C Department of Public Instruction and will follow their guidance as more decisions are made for all public schools. ... Check the district website and Facebook/Twitter pages for additional information.”
BCC ‘well-prepared’
Brunswick Community College (BCC) states on its website that leadership teams have contingency plans in place and are “well prepared” to sustain critical college functions, including safety, security, maintenance, information technology and essential business office activities, during this time of response to COVID-19.
According to its website, the college is implementing the following effective March 16:
n Online programming will continue, wherever possible, through March 29. All students should check their Moodle sites for additional information regarding their course(s).
n Workforce development courses and hands-on learning activities scheduled through March 29 will be rescheduled at a later date.
n BCC campus is closed to all non-essential employees, students and visitors.
n Classes scheduled at BCC’s Southport Center are temporarily suspended through March 29.
n All classes and activities scheduled at BCC’s Leland Center, including the Small Business Center and CINErG Co-working space, are temporarily suspended through March 29.
n All BCC athletic events will be suspended through April 5.
n BCC’s Brunswick Interagency Program is temporarily suspended through March 29.
n Odell Williamson Auditorium events are temporarily suspended through April 8. “We are making every effort to reschedule all performances after April 8,” the website states.
n The Fitness & Aquatics Center will remain closed through March 29.
n BCC will continue to work with local and state health agencies on prevention and management and will follow the guidance and recommendation of the NC Community College System, the website states.
The college will continue to publish changes as they become available via its website: www.brunswickcc.edu/coronavirus.
Southport officials to meet
The Southport Board of Aldermen has scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Southport Community Building, 223 East Bay Street.
The one item on the agenda: Discussion of the city’s response to COVID-19.
Attendance will be limited to 50 people.
“I am concerned with protecting our citizens and we do so through prevention, containment and mitigation,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem stated in a video posted online Monday. “This involves all of us. The sacrifice that you make today will make a difference tomorrow.”
In the video, the mayor urges residents to limit exposure by avoiding groups of more than 10 people.
“Southport, in general, is an at-risk demographic,” he continues, “and we all need to be vigilant.”
The aldermen also discussed the issue at their meeting last Thursday. At that time, there were just 15 cases in the state and zero locally.
At that meeting, Hatem said the county’s emergency medical services, not Dosher, would pick up potential COVID-19 patients. Additionally, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, the larger hospital in the county, would accept any cases.
“We’re going to try to limit the exposure to our town, to our citizens, to our hospital,” the mayor said. “One patient can close down our hospital so we’re going to try to mitigate that every way we can.”
Oak Island
BSL Community Center closed through March 30
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Boiling Spring Lakes determined that a closure of the Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center is warranted.
“This closure will be in effect from March 16-30 and may be extended as this situation evolves,” Mary Green, parks and recreation director, wrote on the city website.
“Registered participants and fitness room members will receive a credit on their account during this time of closure.
“BSRI Congregate Lunch participants are reminded that lunches will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday through the drive-up line in front of the Community Center. Call 910-363-0018, 24 hours in advance, to reserve your meal.
“There is no higher priority to the City of Boiling Spring Lakes than the health and safety of our community and employees. We will continue to use the latest and best information available to guide our decisions in the days and weeks ahead.
“Should you have any questions in regards to the Parks & Recreation Department, please call 910-363-0018.”
St. James issues state of emergency
The Town of St. James declared a state of emergency at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The emergency management notification system is sending out information via email. Text and telephone systems will only be activated for urgent messages.
The town has bumped its daily cleaning of the business office from once to twice a day, with a deep clean in the morning. The staff has also displayed signs reminding visitors to wash their hands. The community center, currently closed, is also being cleaned regularly to prepare it for reopening.
The town council will receive an update from the emergency management team at its meeting on Thursday, March 19.
Community support
Brunswick County has a web page with information about food pantries, restaurants offering free kids meals and other assistance.
People needing help during this event should visit the site at www.brunswickcountync.gov/emergency/covid-19-community-assistance.
Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation, Duke Energy and Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative have suspended the disconnection for non-payment to assist customers experiencing financial challenges.
Caswell Beach lighthouse tours postponed
The April 18 Oak Island Lighthouse Run has been postponed until further notice. Oak Island Golf Course remains open. Oak Island Lighthouse has canceled all tours until further notice.
Caswell Beach Town Hall is open but those wishing to conduct business there are strongly encouraged to call ahead at 910-278-5471.
All advisory committee meetings are canceled.
Caswell Dunes clubhouse is closed for gatherings.
Oak Island closes Town Hall
Town Hall is closed to the public, except for telephone calls, email, U.S. mail and the payment drop box in the parking lot. Bills may be paid online or by phone. The town is waiving convenience charges for payments with credit cards by telephone. Those with questions should call 910-201-8001.
The Recreation Center is closed until further notice. All sports leagues are canceled for the season, including Dixie Girls and adult softball and spring soccer. Parks remain open. Events at the 801 Ocean Event Center are canceled, but the fishing pier is still open.
Police and Fire Department facilities are closed to the public, except by telephone or email.
The community yard sale for Parks and Recreation and the March 20 Live and Local concert are cancelled. The Community Center at Middleton Park is closed. The April 11 Easter egg hunts and related events are canceled.
Advisory group meetings, including the March 19 Planning Board and Environmental Advisory Committee, are canceled.
Bald Head Island limits ferries
The Bald Head Association has canceled all activities and meetings through March 31 and is encouraging residents to communicate by telephone or email.
The Wounded Warrior weekend and the March 21 Badwater Cape Fear Marathon events are canceled, as is the March 27 Friends of Music concert.
Bald Head Island Conservancy has canceled all public events and the offices are closed to the public, but static environmental displays and the Turtle Central gift shop remain open.
Ferries are running but are limited to 95 passengers.
Dosher and Novant take steps
Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport is suspending all volunteer activities and closing dine-in meals at the cafeteria.
The hospital has suspended all volunteer work effectively immediately through March 27. The suspension will be reviewed at that time for extension or ending.
Volunteers perform numerous administrative tasks at the hospital and Dosher Wellness Center, and operate the hospital’s gift shop and Dosher Thrift Store on East Moore Street.
The gift shop and thrift store will remain closed as long as the suspension is in effect. The thrift store is also not accepting donated items until further notice.
Since Dosher volunteers are not available to guide patients to their destinations at the front entrance, patients are encouraged to call ahead for directions or ask for help inside the patient registration office to the left of the main entrance.
Dosher suspended eat-in dining at the hospital cafeteria effective Tuesday until the order is lifted. Carryout meals remain available for members of the community who patronize the cafeteria.
At Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center at Supply, the hospital is limiting visitation. Patients will be allowed a maximum of two visitors at any given time. Entrances and exits at the hospital will be limited to centralize the foot traffic of patients, visitors and team members coming in an out of the hospital. All nonessential doors will be temporarily closed.
Other guidelines are: visitors must be immediate family members or designated caregivers and not exceed two per patient at one time; visitors must be age 13 or older unless needing medical care; visitors must be healthy with no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms.
Restrictions do not apply to anyone seeking care.
Pilot Staff Writers Alexandria Sands, Michael Paul and Lee Hinnant contributed to this report.