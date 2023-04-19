SBMS Principal Scott Dalton

South Brunswick Middle School Principal Scott Dalton will transfer to West Brunswick High next school year to be the principal there.

The Brunswick County Schools (BCS) Board of Education approved a free meals program for an additional year at its April 4 monthly meeting. 

Brunswick County Schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) following Hurricane Florence in 2018 and have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to its students through the USDA program. School systems are required to renew for CEP every four years and every public school received its benefits for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BCS board members voted to approve the plan for an additional year and also encouraged North Carolina lawmakers to implement a similar program statewide.   