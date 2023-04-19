The Brunswick County Schools (BCS) Board of Education approved a free meals program for an additional year at its April 4 monthly meeting.
Brunswick County Schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) following Hurricane Florence in 2018 and have been able to provide free breakfast and lunch to its students through the USDA program. School systems are required to renew for CEP every four years and every public school received its benefits for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BCS board members voted to approve the plan for an additional year and also encouraged North Carolina lawmakers to implement a similar program statewide.
“The Community Eligibility Provision program allows all Brunswick County school students to receive nutritious meals at no cost,” said BCS Child Nutrition Director Imer Smith. “Parents don’t have to worry about filling out the free/reduced meal application, giving families one less thing to worry about as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”
Board member Steve Gainey addressed the program during his operations committee update and said it was too impactful to students to simply discontinue before the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Gainey met with Smith and BCS Finance Director Freyja Cahill and said he would like to see the board hold a workshop in the future to flesh out the program to the public. The workshop would involve whether BCS would continue in the program or withdrawal.
“The community really needs to know the ins and outs of it,” Gainey said. “It became apparent to me that we really need to renew this program for this year. It’s too involved to step out of it. The potential consequences to some students in our system, in terms of losing meals, is too complicated to back out of it without more information.”
Smith said that, financially, staying in the CEP for the upcoming school year will not have an impact on the child nutrition division. He said the federal government continually looks at raising the USDA reimbursement rate for meal costs, and having CEP in place will cover child nutrition expenses.
“I really believe in this program,” said Smith. “It will help so many children in the county. You just don’t know how many children rely on this meal every day, breakfast and lunch ... just hearing from employees how important the meals are. For us to provide those to the children and help families with those costs, it really is a plus and something they don’t have to worry about.”
Board member David Robinson said there is possible legislation in the General Assembly that could continue the CEP program at the state level. Smith recommended that the board submit a letter to its state representatives supporting such legislation.
“Hopefully, it won’t be an issue for us at all and everybody will continue to get free and reduced lunch,” Robinson said. “Things at the state level don’t seem to be moving with much speed. There is no way I would let a child go hungry under any circumstances.”
Dalton leaving for West Brunswick
The school system announced that South Brunswick Middle School Principal Scott Dalton would be taking the same position at West Brunswick High School. Dalton served as a high school principal at two schools before coming to SBMS for the 2022-23 school year. WBHS Principal Jonathan Paschal was named as the new BCS assistant superintendent.
“With Scott’s background in high school, we felt that he was the best fit,” said BCS public information officer Gordon Burnette. “He has a great background as a high school principal. We are in the middle of doing principal interviews to replace him at South.”
Superintendent interviews
BCS has recently concluded the initial interview process for its open superintendent position, Burnette said, and a decision for a permanent replacement is expected in the coming months. Former superintendent Les Tubb is serving on an interim basis until June 30.
Bullying policy
Robinson said the human resources committee is looking at better ways to enforce its BCS policies regarding bullying. The committee also is revising its school bus discipline policy and is reaching out to drivers for input. The system’s dress code policy, Robinson said, will be reviewed as well.
“We need to gauge its effectiveness and if it’s working,” Robinson said.