City Clerk Dorothy Dutton was named Southport’s new assistant city manager last week after spending nearly two years as city clerk. Dutton will now serve in both positions.
“I’m very excited,” Dutton said. “I’ve wanted to be a city manager for a long time, so this is perfect.”
The Southport Board of Aldermen approved the creation of an assistant city manager position at its Jan. 12 meeting shortly after announcing a new contract with interim city manager Bonnie Therrien that extends until July 2024.
Aldermen approved the new assistant city manager position with a salary not to exceed $91,325. City managers typically have a Master’s Degree in public administration, which Dutton plans to pursue.
Dutton brings more than 10 years of experience in local government to city hall (she came to Southport from Carthage where she served as both city clerk and development administrator) and will take some of the burden off Therrien as budget season looms.
“The city manager should be looking towards the future,” Therrien said. “This is going to give her the supervisory experience she hasn’t had and that will allow me to start working on other things like the budget.”
Dutton will be involved in project management, budgeting and strategic planning.
“I’m glad Bonnie is staying on to train me,” said Dutton. “I’ve already been working on some projects prior to this, so I’ll just be getting into it more.”
Therrien gave Dutton assistant supervisory duties over three city departments: communications and tourism; animal control; and development services. Therrien said a city manager should focus on long-range planning and giving Dutton some of these new duties will free up time to do so.
“It’s a lot of work but I like being involved on the grassroots level,” said Dutton. “I feel like local government can do more good for people.
“That’s important to me, and I like working with people.”