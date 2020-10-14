The Southport community was shaken the morning after Hurricane Isaias by the news that the the Southport Marina had been destroyed.
Tiles were smashed on twisted docks, and boats were either sandwiched together in the basin or had gotten loose from the docks and wound up stuck in the marsh grass. It was clear Hurricane Isaias made Southport Marina a target the night of August 3.
Now, over two months later, the water that once was filled with boats of all different shapes and sizes is unobstructed. Aside from a collection of salvageable docks that are pushed aside, ready for reconstruction, the marina has removed all structures from the basin.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of work done. Tremendous,” said Robin Rose of Preston Development, Southport Marina’s parent company.
The dry storage haul and launch services restarted in September, but the reconstruction of the docks and boat slips is expected to take another six to seven months. The main holdup right now is the lumber shortage: once the wood is delivered, Bellingham Marine can build and deliver the docks, and Marcol Dredging & Commercial Marine will set them.
The marina is placing the fuel and transient dock back first, and then it will reassemble the rest of the wet slips. It is also getting a temporary set up to sell gas again in a few weeks.
“One of the great things about starting with that portion of our business is … thousands and thousands and thousands of boats that come every year from other places that boost the local economy, tourism, so forth,” said Hank Whitley, the marina manager. “We want to get that back going as soon as we can.”
Once complete the marina should look the same as it was before, with some reconfiguration on its west side. Instead of a horseshoe shape, the wet slips there will be rebuilt similarly to the rest of the marina, with docks that are vertical from the land and horizontal slips.
“Everybody’s eager to know when they’re going to be able to come back to the marina, which is great. We love it. We’re also wondering the same thing,” Whitley said.
“We can’t wait to get back in business.”