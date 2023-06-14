Town Manager Joseph Pierce

Caswell Beach Town Manager Joseph Pierce breaks down the 2023-24 fiscal year budget proposal to the board of commissioners at the June 8 monthly meeting. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Caswell Beach commissioners held a public hearing June 8 for the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

Town Manager Joseph Pierce officially submitted his budget proposal at the commissioner’s monthly meeting, which featured a decreased tax rate of 17 cents per $100 of property valuation and a 7% cost-of-living increase for Caswell Beach employees. The balanced $1.6 million budget also reflected the recent property revaluation conducted by Brunswick County that saw values spike across the area and caused Caswell Beach’s tax rate to drop from 28 cents per $100.

Tags

Recommended for you