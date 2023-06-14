Caswell Beach commissioners held a public hearing June 8 for the town’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
Town Manager Joseph Pierce officially submitted his budget proposal at the commissioner’s monthly meeting, which featured a decreased tax rate of 17 cents per $100 of property valuation and a 7% cost-of-living increase for Caswell Beach employees. The balanced $1.6 million budget also reflected the recent property revaluation conducted by Brunswick County that saw values spike across the area and caused Caswell Beach’s tax rate to drop from 28 cents per $100.
Commissioners unanimously approved the new budget following the public hearing.
Essential services
“The proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget better positions the Town of Caswell Beach to retain and sustain high levels of services that residents have come to expect,” Pierce said. “Although the future economic environment is unpredictable and may present challenges in meeting these expectations, it also provides us with an opportunity to refocus our priorities on those services that are truly essential to a local government entity.”
Health care costs for town employees will not increase for the 2023-24 fiscal year. A $15,540 merit pool was included in the budget for full and part-time permanent town employees, and there are no expected changes in the cost of health insurance.
“These figures are consistent with the findings from the Cape Fear Council of Government’s survey of our region’s municipalities’ anticipated COLA and merit increases,” said Pierce.
The adjusted tax rate of .17 per $100 valuation generates $58,145 per $.01 cent. Pierce said the town’s property values in 2022 were $330,612, compared to $562,309 following the county revaluation, representing a 70% increase.
Caswell Beach’s local option sales tax revenue was projected to come in at $168,000.
Vehicle, beach walkways
Caswell Beach’s total revenues and expenditures were balanced at $1.6 million and based on “conservative estimates despite signs of growth in ad valorem and sales tax revenues,” and “conscientious efforts to utilize taxpayer dollars effectively and efficiently,” stated Pierce.
The budget prioritized the purchase of one law enforcement vehicle and the continued repair and replacement of beach access walkways.
Pierce said that in the past year, the town has either replaced or repaired three beach access walkways - the public beach access steps, public beach access ADA ramp and Joe O-Brien Way. Grants from the NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Coastal Management funded the ADA ramp and Joe O-Brien Way was replaced utilizing State Capital Infrastructure Funds (SCIF). Pierce said SCIF funds also will be used to replace Tom Hess Way this fall.