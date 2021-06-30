Fourth of July
Moon

It’s time to honor our nation’s birthday with the 2021 N.C. Fourth of July Festival held this year in two locations – Southport and Oak Island.

Although this year’s festival schedule has been trimmed and altered a bit because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the patriotic spirit of America is alive and well in the community for the many events that are still scheduled for July 1-4.

Like our nation and its resilient people, the N.C. Fourth of July Festival is striving to return to a sense of normalcy and has taken big steps this year toward that goal.

Still, it will be a different kind of festival because some restrictions remain for mass gatherings – there is no parade, no firefighters competition, and no main stage entertainment or concerts along the Southport waterfront.

However, there are two nights of fireworks from Oak Island set for Thursday, July 1, and Sunday, July 4. Beach Day activities are taking place Thursday at Oak Island, which will also host band performances, the annual arts and crafts market at Middleton Park, professional wrestling and more.

Southport festivities include readings of the Declaration of Independence, children’s entertainment on the Fort Johnston lawn, smaller entertainment venues as local bands perform at various locations throughout the city, cemetery tours, flag raising and flag retirement ceremonies, and the Red White and Blue Freedom Flotilla on the Southport waterfront. And don’t forget the Red White and Blue car show at Bill Smith Park off of Long Beach Road.

A complete schedule of festival events can be found inside the official 2021 N.C. Fourth of July Festival Program that’s included in this edition of The State Port Pilot. Or you can visit www.nc4thofjuly.com online for the latest updates.

Last year, the festival was held virtually due to health concerns, lockdowns and strict gathering restrictions because of COVID-19. While large gatherings are still being mostly avoided this year, there are plenty of activities for families to enjoy as the area’s Independence Day celebration, and the state’s official Fourth of July Festival, makes its return.

Thursday, July 1

Beach Day events

Middleton Park Pavilion Area

8 a.m. – Horseshoe tournament

10 a.m. – Registration for games

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Inflatable rides

6 to 9 p.m. – Concert featuring Gary Lowder

and Smokin’ Hot band

6 to 6:45 p.m. – Registration for Shag Contest

7 p.m. – Shag Contest begins when band breaks

Beachfront at 46th Street cabana

11 a.m. – Bocce ball, cornhole and

beach volleyball tournaments

4 p.m. – Sandcastle competition

4 to 8 p.m. – Food truck rodeo

Oak Island Pier

9 p.m. – Fireworks: Beach Day and

Oak Island anniversary celebration

Southport event

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – American Red Cross blood

drive

Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W. Moore St.

Saturday, July 3

10 a.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence

Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street,

Southport

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Sign the Declaration of

Independence

Cattail Cottage, 122 N. Howe Street, Southport

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – N.C. Maritime Museum at

Southport open, with coloring, scavenger hunt

for children;

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pirate Walk;

12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Duck Races.

204 N. Howe Street

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Market

Middleton Park Pavilion area

For more information and other

area events visit the festival’s

website.

www.nc4thofjuly.com

10 a.m. – Smithville Burying Ground

tour with Musette Steck

401 E. Moore Street, Southport

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Children’s entertainment

Fort Johnston Southport Museum and Visitor

Center, 203 E. Bay Street

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Musical guests at children’s

entertainment event: 10 a.m., The Lotus

Collective Band; 11 a.m., Turning the

Wheel; 12 p.m., Benjamin T. Higgins; 1

p.m., The Lotus Collective Band;

2 p.m., Southport Shanty Crew.

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Red, White and Blue Car

Show at Bill Smith Park with music by Back

Porch Rockers

12 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence

Southport Market, 104 S. Howe Street,

Southport

2 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage,

108 S. Davis Street, Southport

2 p.m. – Smithville Burying Ground

401 E. Moore Street, Southport

4 p.m. – Flag retirement ceremony

Fort Johnston Southport Museum

and Visitor Center, 203 E. Bay Street

Entertainment

12 to 1 p.m. – Radio Rahab (rock)

Middleton Park Pavilion

1 to 4 p.m. – The Christine Martinez Band

American Fish Co., 150 Yacht Basin Drive,

Southport

12 to 2 p.m. – Parlay (90s, classic rock,

blues and jam songs)

2 to 4 p.m. – Nowcat (Americana, rock, country

soul) Southport Tap and Cellar,

827 N. Howe Street, Southport

1 to 3 p.m. – Little Big House Band

3 to 5 p.m. – The Reflections Band (50s, 60s and

70s rock)

- - - - - - - -

Sunday, July 4

Entertainment

12 to 4 p.m. – John Rogers and Friends (Austin

Sapp and Lori Spencer, Jamie Dooley)

Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street,

Southport

12 to 4 p.m. – Open Jam with Wendy Love

Tiki Tavern, 104 E. 8th Street, Southport

- - - - - - - -

11:45 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony

Ft. Johnston Garrison Lawn

12 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence

Ft. Johnston Garrison Lawn

1 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence

Southport Market, 104 S. Howe Street

2 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence

Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street

2 p.m. – Smithville Burying Ground tour

401 E. Moore Street, Southport

3 to 5 p.m. – UPWA Pro Wrestling

Middleton Park Pavilion area, Oak Island

2 to 4 p.m. – Freedom Flotilla

along Intracoastal Waterway

9 p.m. – Fireworks from the Oak Island Pier

The N.C. Fourth of July Festival events schedule includes

times, dates and information as available at press time.

Some times are subject to change. For the most current

schedule, check this week’s edition of The State Port Pilot

or visit www.nc4thofjuly.com.