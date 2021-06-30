It’s time to honor our nation’s birthday with the 2021 N.C. Fourth of July Festival held this year in two locations – Southport and Oak Island.
Although this year’s festival schedule has been trimmed and altered a bit because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the patriotic spirit of America is alive and well in the community for the many events that are still scheduled for July 1-4.
Like our nation and its resilient people, the N.C. Fourth of July Festival is striving to return to a sense of normalcy and has taken big steps this year toward that goal.
Still, it will be a different kind of festival because some restrictions remain for mass gatherings – there is no parade, no firefighters competition, and no main stage entertainment or concerts along the Southport waterfront.
However, there are two nights of fireworks from Oak Island set for Thursday, July 1, and Sunday, July 4. Beach Day activities are taking place Thursday at Oak Island, which will also host band performances, the annual arts and crafts market at Middleton Park, professional wrestling and more.
Southport festivities include readings of the Declaration of Independence, children’s entertainment on the Fort Johnston lawn, smaller entertainment venues as local bands perform at various locations throughout the city, cemetery tours, flag raising and flag retirement ceremonies, and the Red White and Blue Freedom Flotilla on the Southport waterfront. And don’t forget the Red White and Blue car show at Bill Smith Park off of Long Beach Road.
A complete schedule of festival events can be found inside the official 2021 N.C. Fourth of July Festival Program that’s included in this edition of The State Port Pilot. Or you can visit www.nc4thofjuly.com online for the latest updates.
Last year, the festival was held virtually due to health concerns, lockdowns and strict gathering restrictions because of COVID-19. While large gatherings are still being mostly avoided this year, there are plenty of activities for families to enjoy as the area’s Independence Day celebration, and the state’s official Fourth of July Festival, makes its return.
Thursday, July 1
Beach Day events
Middleton Park Pavilion Area
8 a.m. – Horseshoe tournament
10 a.m. – Registration for games
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Inflatable rides
6 to 9 p.m. – Concert featuring Gary Lowder
and Smokin’ Hot band
6 to 6:45 p.m. – Registration for Shag Contest
7 p.m. – Shag Contest begins when band breaks
Beachfront at 46th Street cabana
11 a.m. – Bocce ball, cornhole and
beach volleyball tournaments
4 p.m. – Sandcastle competition
4 to 8 p.m. – Food truck rodeo
Oak Island Pier
9 p.m. – Fireworks: Beach Day and
Oak Island anniversary celebration
Southport event
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – American Red Cross blood
drive
Indian Trail Meeting Hall, 113 W. Moore St.
Saturday, July 3
10 a.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence
Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street,
Southport
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Sign the Declaration of
Independence
Cattail Cottage, 122 N. Howe Street, Southport
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – N.C. Maritime Museum at
Southport open, with coloring, scavenger hunt
for children;
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pirate Walk;
12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Duck Races.
204 N. Howe Street
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Market
Middleton Park Pavilion area
For more information and other
area events visit the festival’s
website.
10 a.m. – Smithville Burying Ground
tour with Musette Steck
401 E. Moore Street, Southport
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Children’s entertainment
Fort Johnston Southport Museum and Visitor
Center, 203 E. Bay Street
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Musical guests at children’s
entertainment event: 10 a.m., The Lotus
Collective Band; 11 a.m., Turning the
Wheel; 12 p.m., Benjamin T. Higgins; 1
p.m., The Lotus Collective Band;
2 p.m., Southport Shanty Crew.
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Red, White and Blue Car
Show at Bill Smith Park with music by Back
Porch Rockers
12 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence
Southport Market, 104 S. Howe Street,
Southport
2 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage,
108 S. Davis Street, Southport
2 p.m. – Smithville Burying Ground
401 E. Moore Street, Southport
4 p.m. – Flag retirement ceremony
Fort Johnston Southport Museum
and Visitor Center, 203 E. Bay Street
Entertainment
12 to 1 p.m. – Radio Rahab (rock)
Middleton Park Pavilion
1 to 4 p.m. – The Christine Martinez Band
American Fish Co., 150 Yacht Basin Drive,
Southport
12 to 2 p.m. – Parlay (90s, classic rock,
blues and jam songs)
2 to 4 p.m. – Nowcat (Americana, rock, country
soul) Southport Tap and Cellar,
827 N. Howe Street, Southport
1 to 3 p.m. – Little Big House Band
3 to 5 p.m. – The Reflections Band (50s, 60s and
70s rock)
- - - - - - - -
Sunday, July 4
Entertainment
12 to 4 p.m. – John Rogers and Friends (Austin
Sapp and Lori Spencer, Jamie Dooley)
Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street,
Southport
12 to 4 p.m. – Open Jam with Wendy Love
Tiki Tavern, 104 E. 8th Street, Southport
- - - - - - - -
11:45 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony
Ft. Johnston Garrison Lawn
12 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence
Ft. Johnston Garrison Lawn
1 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence
Southport Market, 104 S. Howe Street
2 p.m. – Reading of Declaration of Independence
Moore Street Market, 130 E. Moore Street
2 p.m. – Smithville Burying Ground tour
401 E. Moore Street, Southport
3 to 5 p.m. – UPWA Pro Wrestling
Middleton Park Pavilion area, Oak Island
2 to 4 p.m. – Freedom Flotilla
along Intracoastal Waterway
9 p.m. – Fireworks from the Oak Island Pier
The N.C. Fourth of July Festival events schedule includes
times, dates and information as available at press time.
Some times are subject to change. For the most current
schedule, check this week’s edition of The State Port Pilot
or visit www.nc4thofjuly.com.