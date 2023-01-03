Officers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are looking for a woman suspected of driving the car that struck a teenage boy on River Road early Sunday morning and fled the scene.

According to First Sgt. Matthew Young, 14-year-old Paul Gangarossa suffered serious injuries after a woman driving a silver, four-door passenger vehicle struck him at approximately 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s morning as he was riding his bicycle with friends on N.C. 87 on River Road towards Southport, near the entrance to the Duke Energy facility.