Officers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are looking for a woman suspected of driving the car that struck a teenage boy on River Road early Sunday morning and fled the scene.
According to First Sgt. Matthew Young, 14-year-old Paul Gangarossa suffered serious injuries after a woman driving a silver, four-door passenger vehicle struck him at approximately 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s morning as he was riding his bicycle with friends on N.C. 87 on River Road towards Southport, near the entrance to the Duke Energy facility.
The driver, described as an approximately 5’6” white female in her late 40s to early 50s with a medium build, shoulder length hair and large round eyeglasses with printed frames, briefly got out of her vehicle at the scene but fled before police arrived.
“The female pulled over along with other citizens, and then left before troopers got there,” Sgt. Young said, adding that alcohol involvement is suspected.
Gangarossa was transported from the scene to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a skull fracture and leg fracture, and was in a medical coma on Sunday. On Monday he was reported to be in stable condition, and another surgery is planned this week.
“I don’t really want to talk about all the things that are in motion right now, but we’re hitting it from every angle that you can investigate a hit-and-run,” said Sgt. Young. “We have witnesses who saw the driver,” Sgt.Young said. We’re taking it step by step.
“We’re not leaving any stone unturned.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Highway Patrol Wilmington office at 910-395-3917.