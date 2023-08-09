St. James may have missed a deadline to petition the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for a public comment period on Oak Island’s Williamson Tract development, but town council isn’t ready to give up quite yet.
Last month, the council agreed to send a letter to the agency in charge of reviewing the wetlands and environmental concerns associated with the project, but Town Manager Jeff Repp informed council at its Aug. 2 meeting that a 30-day public comment window on the Williamson Tract plans with the USACE had expired last December.
Primary concerns
Repp, however, also learned that two state agencies, the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and the N.C. Division of Water Resources, that are both required to respond to the USACE before it issues permits, haven’t yet responded and could be amenable to public comment.
“Essentially, we missed that particular deadline to comment to the Army Corps of Engineers,” Repp told council. “In my conversations with the (USACE) ... I was advised that if we
wanted to seek potentially having them – the two state agencies – seek as much public comment as they feel necessary before they respond to the (USACE), we could do so.”
Council approved a motion authorizing Mayor Jean Toner to correspond with both agencies regarding input on the Williamson tract development. Repp drafted two identical letters that will be sent to the NC Division of Coastal Management and the NC Division of Water Resources, requesting them to encourage and provide public comment for St. James residents and people living in the area who could be impacted the 3,196-acre development, located just north of Swain’s Cut Bridge on the west side of Middleton Boulevard.
“I’ve met with a number of residents, to date, and primarily their concerns are in reference to flooding and storm water management,” said Toner. “It is adjacent to our property and is right across the road. We have experienced flooding in that particular area on that side.
“Residents are concerned about flooding in that area.”
Want residents’ voices heard
Repp said the letter sent to the two agencies simply ask for public comment to be considered in the evaluation process and do not take a position on the Williamson Tract, one way or the other. Preliminary indications from the USACE show that only one of the site’s 984 acres of wetlands will be impacted by the project.
“The (USACE)’s position is, given that they’ve approved other permits for other developments far more impactful without going to an environmental impact statement, they would most likely not do that in this case,” Repp said. “But there is still an opportunity for our residents to make comments, so we’re going to encourage these two state agencies to seek that comment if they can.”
The Williamson Tract received conditional approval in 2009 for up to 7,200 dwelling units, and Toner said some St. James residents are worried about the traffic impact from such a large increase in population.
“We have two exits on Middleton (Boulevard) for emergencies,” said Toner. “If we are vying to utilize that road with the people who are on the island, as well as an additional 14,000 people from that development, I certainly hope they would have that in their plans: to have sufficient exits from that development so that not all of the traffic would be on Middleton.”
Repp’s letters state that the town “does want to provide our residents who are concerned about the environmental impacts of this project an opportunity to have their voices heard.”
“We just want to give the residents of St. James the opportunity to express any concerns over that development,” Councilmember Jim Board said. “Whether it be water quality or stormwater, or whatever.”