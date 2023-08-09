St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp

St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp updates council on a pair of letters he drafted for the Williamson Tract in Oak Island. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

St. James may have missed a deadline to petition the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for a public comment period on Oak Island’s Williamson Tract development, but town council isn’t ready to give up quite yet.

Last month, the council agreed to send a letter to the agency in charge of reviewing the wetlands and environmental concerns associated with the project, but Town Manager Jeff Repp informed council at its Aug. 2 meeting that a 30-day public comment window on the Williamson Tract plans with the USACE had expired last December.

Tags

Recommended for you