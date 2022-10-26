Lloyd Ludlow of the Polote Corp.

Lloyd Ludlow, senior vice president of civil operations divisions with The Polote Corporation, describes the company’s plan for the MOTSU berm project to the Southport Planning Board.

 

The Southport Planning Board approved a motion Oct. 20 to recommend the city allow access to its property near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) for parties interested in its uses so they can conduct studies on the viability of the land.

Representatives with the Savannah, Georgia, based company The Polote Corporation made the request to the planning board in an effort to answer a number of questions arising from their interest in the property.