The Southport Planning Board approved a motion Oct. 20 to recommend the city allow access to its property near Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) for parties interested in its uses so they can conduct studies on the viability of the land.
Representatives with the Savannah, Georgia, based company The Polote Corporation made the request to the planning board in an effort to answer a number of questions arising from their interest in the property.
Polote reps appeared before the board of aldermen on Oct. 13 and made a similar presentation about what the company would like to do on the site should the city agree to either sell or lease the property. The Polote Corporation is offering the city $4,000 per acre to buy the land outright, but the company also would be interested in a lease.
The Army Corps of Engineers is undertaking a berm replacement project on the military depot and Polote would mine top soil from the 441-acre property. Polote used soil from the site when it constructed the original berms at MOTSU 15 years ago.
In order to answer specific questions related to depth and total acreage, Lloyd Ludlow, Senior Vice President of The Polote Corporation Civil Operations Division, said an engineering study on the site would be necessary, and the city’s permission is needed to have the study take place.
“An engineer’s report will help you understand it better and get some answers,” Ludlow told the board. “We can tell you ‘possibly’ and ‘probably,’ but we can’t tell you that the soil will match our specifications and we can’t tell you the environmental report until it’s written, and that’s why we need access to get to that stage.”
NCWRC also interested
Polote isn’t the only party interested in the city’s 441 acres. In a letter to the planning board dated Oct. 10, Ben Solomon, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission (NCWRC) Assistant Chief and Land Acquisition Manager, reiterated his agency’s desire to acquire the property. The NCWRC endorsed the proposed acquisition in December 2020, Solomon said, and it received a N.C. Land and Water Fund grant in 2021 for a Southport-White Springs project.
“NCWRC welcomes the opportunity for continued partnership in the Southport-White Springs acquisition, with the hopes of protecting the property’s significant conservation value in perpetuity,” Solomon wrote.
Vote for access
Planning Board Chairman Sue Hodgin made the motion to recommend the city grant both interested parties access to the site.
“If any applicant – whether it’s The Polote Corporation, whether it’s Wildlife Resources – anyone that’s interested in that property is going to have to be given access to the property,” Hodgin said. “This would give them access to prepare the reports that would get us some of the basic information for the review committee to launch their discussion. For me, this motion gets folks on the property to do their reports for the committee.”
Wes MacLeod with the Cape Fear Council of Governments said the planning board simply serves in an advisory capacity to the aldermen and would not be able to grant access to the site without the city’s permission.
“The access would fall purely under the governing board, the board of aldermen, or the city manager’s office,” said MacLeod. “The planning board’s involvement in this is directly related to the provision in the ordinance that speaks to if there is supposed to be acquisitions of the site or property, etc. It’s a little bit unique in that no one is actually proceeding with buying anything, necessarily.”
Planning Board Member Chris Jones agreed that Polote should be permitted on the property to conduct an engineering study.
“I get why it’s here,” Jones said of the proposal. “There are a lot of things we need to figure out and questions we need to ask, but I want to give them access to it. We’re an advisory board at this point, so we obviously can’t make that call.”
G.E. Mibelli voted against the motion, saying he already had the basic information related to the site. Mibelli said he is more interested in learning about how Polote’s proposal would impact the environment and residents who live on Bethel Road which is in close proximity to the land in question.
“My concerns are different,” said Mibelli. “I don’t doubt that there is material there you can use. I don’t doubt it will be approved. For me, that engineering information is a lot less relevant. How does City of Southport benefit? What does the city get out of this? It’s a big area that is near neighborhoods. I don’t have enough information that would be resolved with learning about the depths.”
Board will hear proposals
Ludlow said the advantage of the site for the MOTSU berm project is its proximity to the base. With MOTSU located so close by, Ludlow said there would be virtually no traffic on public roads as a result of the project. If the city does not agree to a deal with Polote, Ludlow said, the berm project would still proceed with materials being trucked in from another location, and that would cause traffic around the site.
Hodgin said the planning board should do its due diligence and meet with both Polote and the NCWRC to hear their proposals before making any recommendation to the board of aldermen.
Planning board members Donnie Joyner, Will Hewitt and Chris Jones will make up a review committee to oversee the land proposals, and the planning board’s recommendation to allow access to the site will be presented to the Southport Board of Aldermen at its Nov. 10 meeting.