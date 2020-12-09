North Carolina’s youngest lighthouse just received the newest set of beacons, bringing the sentinel of the Cape Fear River into the 21st century with LED illumination.
The beacon died in late October after a power surge damaged the motor that rotates the turntable fitted with lights. The unfortunate incident, however, accelerated the Coast Guard’s existing desire to convert the old beacon to a modern light-emitting diode (LED). LEDs use less energy and create less heat than other light sources.
Coast Guard members worked most of the day Monday to install the new lights, said Christopher Fuentes, a boson’s mate in charge of navigational aids at the Oak Island base.
The new lights – 16 in all - are better protected from the elements and designed to be visible out to 20.5 nautical miles (almost 24 statute miles).
Fuentes said the familiar light pattern – called a signature – would continue. It’s a blink, blink, blink and blink, followed by six seconds of darkness, then a return to the four-blink pattern, spaced one second apart.
“Lighthouses have navigational and historic significance here in North Carolina,” said Lt. Brittany Akers, chief of waterways management at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “The Oak Island Lighthouse is especially notable as it marks the entrance to the Cape Fear River. The modernization of the light will ensure its continued reliable service to the mariner in a cost-effective way that respects the historical significance of the lighthouse.”
The Oak Island Lighthouse was completed in 1958 on property that has been in use as a Coast Guard station since the 1930s. In 2004, the lighthouse was deeded to the Town of Caswell Beach, who maintains the property. However, the Coast Guard continues upkeep of lighthouse since serves as an active aid to navigation for the Frying Pan Shoal area.Oak Island Lighthouse is closed for tours but the grounds and boardwalk are open to visitors. To learn more, see www.oakislandlighthouse.org.