Southport homelessness forum

Southport Maj. Tony Burke discusses homelessness in Southport as Police Chief Todd Coring and City Manager Bonnie Therrien listen during Tuesday’s special meeting on the subject.

Southport has a place in its heart for people without a home.

That was the spirit of the discussion at an open forum on the city’s homeless population during a Southport Board of Aldermen special meeting Tuesday.

