Southport has a place in its heart for people without a home.
That was the spirit of the discussion at an open forum on the city’s homeless population during a Southport Board of Aldermen special meeting Tuesday.
Eight people spoke out on the subject during the meeting, attended by about 40 people at the Southport Community Center, expressing sympathy for the homeless and urging a humane approach to the problem.
The city is in the process of reviewing its ordinances to see if any changes are needed.
The issue became the topic of public discussion in August. At the time, Southport police said there were five to seven homeless people in the city. Several residents expressed anger and fear at the board meeting that month regarding the homeless situation, but none of those feelings were expressed Tuesday.
Joanne Claire Mayer twice choked up during her remarks.
“My thinking is that bad things happen to good people,” she said. “Sometimes people just need help.”
Ronald Thompson said it’s “important that we treat everyone humanely. We want to include everyone and exclude no one.”
Sally Learned, Brunswick Partnership for Housing executive director, advised, “Be smart in your approach. Be humane, understand that for the grace of God go many, many of us.”
Garrett Albertson, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport, suggested some might even take homeless people into their own homes.
“I have three extra bedrooms,” he said. “Nobody uses those three extra bedrooms. Maybe I need some help in evaluating all this.”
Police Chief Todd Coring said his department is not taking the matter lightly.
“This has caused quite a stir in Southport, but it’s nothing new to us,” Coring said. “It’s nothing new to the county.”
“Southport, yes, is a place of safe haven,” said Albertson. “My prayer is that we might open our hearts and find creative ways to safely bless and provide for those less fortunate.”