Southport, NC (28461)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.