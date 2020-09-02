Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Carol Northup has resigned.
The hospital announced Northup’s resignation Wednesday afternoon. In addition to her role as Chief Nursing Officer, Northup also served the hospital as Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Operating Officer.
According to a hospital news release, Northup marked her seven years at Dosher with outstanding achievements. Most recently, the hospital obtained a five-star patient satisfaction rating through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), which put the hospital in the top 6% nationwide for patient experience.
“We wish her the best in her future endeavors,” said Dosher CEO Dr. Brad Hilaman.
At the Aug. 17 board of trustees meeting, Northup was also noted for helping Dosher obtain three upcoming Guardians of Excellence Awards from Press Ganey Associates based on the most recent patient satisfaction surveys regarding the emergency department, medical practices and clinics and overall quality of hospital care.
Lesa Anderson, Dosher’s Director of Quality and Risk Management, will serve as the interim Chief Nursing Officer. Anderson, who has a 19-year tenure at Dosher, has held several clinical leadership positions within the organization, which has contributed to Dosher’s excellent patient care and growth, the news release states.
Northup joined the hospital in May 2013. Previously she served as Director of Nursing Operations at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, and was Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer for Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Iowa for nine years.
At Ottumwa, she worked with CEO Tom Siemers, who served as Dosher’s CEO and President from 2012 until February of this year, when he resigned but remains under contract to be paid through October 31.