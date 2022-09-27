The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Board of Directors announced Tuesday evening that due to weather concerns from Hurricane Ian it is postponing the tournament from this weekend to next weekend, Thursday, October 6, through Saturday, October 8.
“The decision to move the tournament was not made lightly, but after reviewing all the available information and, out of an abundance of caution, tournament officials felt it was in the best interest of the participants, sponsors, volunteers and the tournament to make the date change for this year, ” said Tim Tippett, 2022 Chairman of the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament.
Tippett continued, “We are looking forward to holding a first-class event on October 6-8 and invite the general public and the fishing community to join us at Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament.”
The revised schedule for the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is as follows:
Tuesday, October 4
Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 - Online Only.
Thursday, October 6
• 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration & Packet Pickup -Dutchman Creek Park, 4750 Fish Factory Road, Southport, NC 28461 (33.55.450N 78.03.633W).
• 11 a.m. - Food - SeaDogs (hot dogs with all the fixin’s)
• 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Entertainment by NowCat- (yacht rock, country, blues)
• 7 p.m. Captains’ Meeting. It is strongly advised that all captains watch or attend this meeting, as any rule changes or clarifications will be announced. Watch online at www.usopenkmtlive.com or attend in person at Dutchman Creek Park, 4750 Fish Factory Road, Southport
Friday, October 7
• 7 to 9 a.m. – Check-Out Points open and competition begins. See rules for locations. The Board has eliminated the Little River, South Carolina check out to remove any confusion
• 9:01 a.m. - After 9 a.m. check-out must be made at Dutchman Creek Park barge (33. 55.450 N 78.03.633 W) with a designated official
• 11 a.m. – Scales open at Dutchman Creek Park- 4750 Fish Factory Road, Oak Island (GPS: 33.55.450N 78.03.633W)
A golf cart will take crew members to the pickup dock at the Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill (at Safe Harbor South Harbour Village Marina) (GPS: 33.55.304 N 78.03.730 W). You may stop in for a beverage before re-boarding your boat.
• noon to 4 p.m. - Food - SeaDogs (hot dogs with all the fixin’s)
• 2 to 5 p.m. The PointClickFish.com Team will stream weigh-ins from the scales and the docks LIVE from the U.S. Open King Mackerel Fishing Tournament website (www.usopenkmtlive.com)
• 4 p.m. – Check-In point manned at Southport Yoga Dock at 317 W. Bay Street, Southport (33.91.636 N 78.02.238W) and Malcolm Register Park at 334 NE 52nd Street, Oak Island (33.55.319 N 78.06.546 W)
• 5 p.m. – Competition ends for the day
Saturday, October 8
• 7 to 9 a.m. – Check-Out Points open and competition begins. See rules for locations. The Board has eliminated the Little River, South Carolina check out to remove any confusion
• 9:01 a.m. - After 9 a.m. check-out must be made at Dutchman Creek Park barge (33.55.450 N 78.03.633 W) with a designated official
• 11 a.m. – Scales open at Dutchman Creek Park (GPS: 33.55.450 N 78.03.633 W).
A golf cart will take crew member to the pickup dock at the Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill (at Safe Harbor South Harbour Village Marina). (33.55.304 N 78.03.730 W) Stop in for a beverage before re-boarding your boat.
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food - Wallace Catering - Burgers, BBQ Sandwich/Slaw, Chicken Sandwich with Fries, Shrimp or Fish Po Boy with fries, Seafood Gumbo, Shrimp Dinner, Fish Dinner, Combo Fish & Shrimp Slaw and Fries
• 2 to 4 p.m. - The PointClickFish.com Team will stream weigh-ins from the scales and the docks LIVE from the U.S. Open King Mackerel Fishing Tournament website (www.usopenkmtlive.com)
• 3 p.m. - Check-In point manned at Southport Yoga Dock at 317 W. Bay Street, Southport (33.91.636 N 78.02.238 W) and Malcolm Register Park at 334 NE 52nd Street, Oak Island (33.55.319 N 78.06.546 W.
• 4 p.m. – Competition ends for the day
• 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entertainment - TBD
• 6 t0 6:30 p.m. - Captains from the First Place Overall and First Place Super High Roller TWT must present themselves at the tournament headquarters to take a polygraph by 6 p.m. The captain of an additional random team will be contacted by 6 p.m. and must present themselves at the tournament headquarters to take a polygraph by 6:30p.m.
• 7:30 p.m. AWARDS CEREMONY at Dutchman Creek Park, 4750 Fish Factory Road, Southport or watch virtually at www.usopenkmtlive.com. Public is welcome to attend.
Final standings will be posted at www.usopenkmt.com on Monday, October 10. Prize checks not picked up during the Awards Ceremony will be mailed to winners.
Notice to anglers
For anglers who have preregistered and are unable to fish the new dates:
n In the event the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is canceled by its governing board prior to the beginning of competition the angler will have a choice: apply 100% of the entry and TWT (Tournament within a Tournament) fees to the next year’s tournament; or receive a refund of 90% of the entry and TWT fees paid.
“Please email us by 10 a.m. on Friday, September 30, and let us know if you are unable to fish and how you want us to proceed (Raincheck or Refund at 90%),” a press release from the Tournament Board of Directors stated.