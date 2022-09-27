U.S. Open will be held next weekend

The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Board of Directors announced Tuesday evening that due to weather concerns from Hurricane Ian it is postponing the tournament from this weekend to next weekend, Thursday, October 6, through Saturday, October 8.

“The decision to move the tournament was not made lightly, but after reviewing all the available information and, out of an abundance of caution, tournament officials felt it was in the best interest of the participants, sponsors, volunteers and the tournament to make the date change for this year, ” said Tim Tippett, 2022 Chairman of the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament. 