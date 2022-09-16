Oak Island Town Council cruised through the highlights of establishing a paid beach parking system September 13, with the consensus being to move forward with a general plan but to table and reconsider several complex details.

Parking discussion kicked off this time with an outline for decisions and a report on revenues from other beach communities. Wrightsville Beach, which also charges additional vehicle fees, netted $4.1-million last year, said Finance Director David Hatten. He quickly added that the situation there is vastly different from Oak Island’s.