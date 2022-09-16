Oak Island Town Council cruised through the highlights of establishing a paid beach parking system September 13, with the consensus being to move forward with a general plan but to table and reconsider several complex details.
Parking discussion kicked off this time with an outline for decisions and a report on revenues from other beach communities. Wrightsville Beach, which also charges additional vehicle fees, netted $4.1-million last year, said Finance Director David Hatten. He quickly added that the situation there is vastly different from Oak Island’s.
Kure Beach made a profit of about $500,000, while Carolina Beach profited about $2-million. Hatten said Holden Beach’s system is too new to evaluate.
“It does work, it does generate revenue and it restores order,” said Mayor Pro Tem John Bach, who temporarily assumed the chair during the parking discussion.
At the advice of Town Attorney Brian Edes, council eliminated the idea of charging short-term renters a parking fee.
Town Manager David Kelly said he favored a text messaging-based payment plan.
How to handle right-of-way parking was a complex and divisive question - while some council members wanted parking rules to apply only to beach areas, others were open to the idea of island-wide restrictions. Currently, drivers may park for up to 72 hours in the right of way without consent of the adjoining landowner.
Whether and how to permit parking for service vehicles was one point and this issue could take more than a month or so to resolve, members said. The town’s beach parking space inventory is also short of the tentative target of 1,500.
Overnight parking was another unsettled issue. Some visitors, like fishermen, prefer to arrive after dark and stay until near sunrise or sunrise. They are not really parking overnight, but how does a parking enforcement agent make the distinction?
Council also left open the question of whether to offer parking discounts for veterans and handicapped visitors.
Big houses
By consensus, council removed discussion of regulation of large homes from the agenda. There was no significant discussion held. On the table is a plan to impose additional requirements on any house larger than 2,999 square feet, with a limit of 5,000 square feet.
In other business, council passed a resolution asking state legislators for more authority to regulate the digging of large holes on the beach.