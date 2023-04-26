St. James Fire Department ushered in a new era last week with the swearing in of its new chief.
While donning his trademark dark sunglasses, Scott Boyer, who is affectionately known as “Hollywood” within the community, officially became the town’s new fire chief on April 17 in front of a packed room at Station No. 1. Many in attendance were also sporting dark shades as a sign of support for Boyer’s unanimous appointment by the department’s Board of Directors.
“It’s a good feeling,” Boyer said. “I want to thank everyone for supporting me.’
Boyer, 75, retired to St. James from California with his wife, Susan, eights years ago and started volunteering with the fire department after neighbors encouraged him to get involved. He has been appointed to a three year term that goes in to effect April 1.
SJFD Board of Directors President Mike Kiel called Boyer “a natural leader,” who already has the respect of the department, and St. James Town Councilwoman and SJFD board member Lynn Dutney said Boyer’s temperament made him a good fit for the job.
“He’s very calm about everything and he doesn’t get overly excited,” Dutney said. “He’s well respected by all the members of the department.”
Dutney also gave thanks that day for former chief John Dahill and his 13 years of service.
“Chief Dahill was a wonderful chief who served the department for many, many years,” said Dutney. “He was very dedicated to what he did. We totally appreciate all of his hard work and efforts in working with this department.”
Boyer, who has served as interim fire chief since January, said he wants to focus on increasing the number of EMS and fire volunteers the department has access to as emergency calls continue to increase.
“We just want to bring more stability to the fire department,” Boyer said. “This is a 24/7 job and can always use more volunteers.”