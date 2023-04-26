St. James Fire Department ushered in a new era last week with the swearing in of its new chief. 

While donning his trademark dark sunglasses, Scott Boyer, who is affectionately known as “Hollywood” within the community, officially became the town’s new fire chief on April 17 in front of a packed room at Station No. 1. Many in attendance were also sporting dark shades as a sign of support for Boyer’s unanimous appointment by the department’s Board of Directors.