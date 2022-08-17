A split Oak Island Town Council on Tuesday did not pass a measure to restrict single-family houses to 4,000 square feet. Currently, houses up to 5,000 square feet are allowed with a special use permit required of any house larger than 4,000 square feet.
The Planning Board recommended lowering the special permit threshold to houses larger than 3,000 square feet, among other items. Staff had a similar, but less restrictive option.
Council Member Bill Craft moved to restrict single-family houses to 4,000 square feet, island-wide. His motion failed 3-2, with John Bach joining Craft in voting for the restriction while Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin and Shelia Bell voted in the majority.
Council’s meeting stretched more than five-and-half hours, but it’s not over: council recessed a closed session until Friday, August 19, at 4 p.m.
Rezoning requests
For at least the first two sets of public hearings, Oak Island Town Council was not inclined to accept proposed changes to development rules at the August council meeting held Tuesday. Council turned down a proposal to ban drive-throughs at fast-food restaurants and also turned back a request for rezoning a residential lot at Kings Lynn that would have allowed a marina.
Council was still debating the idea of further limiting the size of houses in residential districts as of press time (check online for continuing updates to this story). The vast majority of public comments and initial comments by council were in favor of restricting house sizes.
At staff’s urging, council held off on drive-through restrictions recommended by the Planning Board. Planner Matt Kirkland said he’d like to see better, more specific definitions, which are being worked on as a part of the ongoing audit of the unified development ordinance (see related story in this edition).
The measure passed 4-0, with Council Member John Bach abstaining. Lacking a council-approved recusal, abstention counts as a “yes” vote so the denial was, in effect, unanimous.
Council unanimously turned back a request by a Kings Lynn property owner to rezone a 0.64-acre triangle-shaped lot from residential to CR (community recreation). The applicant stated that restrictive covenants preclude any commercial use and the state’s coastal setback rules preclude building a house.
The applicant proposes to build a neighborhood marina with slips sold mainly to nearby property owners.
Members of the public brought up concerns with overcrowding, access to shoreline areas, parking, and the potential that boat owners would want the channel dredged.
Awards presented
Council gave the first set of the Trees to Sea reward for public service to three residents:
• Rosanne Fortner, president of the Beach Preservation Society
• Dennis Maneri, leader of the Friends of Oak Island Parks Foundation
• Mary Ellen Rogers, director of Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter