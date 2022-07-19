The Southport Board of Aldermen and Planning Board held a joint meeting Monday night to hear the results of a pair of studies related to the Indigo Phase II Project.
Lucy Gallo, Managing Principal with Development, Planning & Financing Group Inc., presented the findings of a fiscal impact analysis for Indigo Phase II from two different scenarios.
Under the first scenario, the city annexes the proposed 1,542-residential unit development and the project leads to an annual revenue of $2.3 million for the city. Gallo said the study was prepared as a "snapshot in time," assuming the city's 2022-23 fiscal year property tax rates and fire fees remain constant. The property tax projection is $3 million, stated Gallo.
With the increased population, the study showed that Southport would need to three new firefighters, six police officers, three EMTs, two staff accountants and an administrative assistant.
"The net fiscal benefit of the project is expected to be at $1.4 million for the city," Gallo told the members of the boards. "It's assumed those costs will help offset some of the city's fixed capital and operating expenditures or, if there was a need and desire to enhance some level of services in the areas, for example, like parks and recreation ... some additional dollars would be available to serve those needs."
Under the other scenario, the city does not annex the development and leaves it under the existing R-20 zoning. In this case, considering only 550 single residential units, Gallo said that Indigo Phase II does not benefit Southport. The city's fire district still would have to serve the development, and any new residents would not be paying property taxes.
