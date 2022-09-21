Brunswick County Board of Elections staff spent nearly four days checking and auditing the machines that will tally votes in the November mid-term election. The process, witnessed by a bipartisan group of poll workers and live streamed online, went flawlessly, said Elections Director Sara LaVere.
The staff has conducted similar tests since at least 2006. This year, they invited spectators and broadcast the process which started last week and wrapped up Tuesday.
“It’s called logic and accuracy,” LaVere said. “We are testing the functionality of all the components of the voting system.”
Poll workers - Democratic and Republican - marked actual ballots the same as will be used in the election. They methodically marked the first candidate listed, then took another ballot and marked the second choice and so on until exhausting choices. They also left some races unchecked and cast some ballots with write-in votes. Tests included all of the machines that will be used for the election.
Testers had to close out and seal the machines with six witnesses.
“The process was open,” LaVere said. “We had watchers, which is encouraged and allowed.”
The results from the logic and accuracy audit will be sent to state officials, just as it will on Election Day, November 8. This step ensures that the state system is receiving and recording votes properly.
The audit tests the ballots, scanner, tabulation system and the state’s reception of data, LaVere said. They also checked printers, which are used as needed on Election Day if a polling site runs short of paper ballots. State officials are tentatively scheduled to compile their test results statewide on October 6.
After the tests, all machines were wiped clean of votes and resealed with a security stamp. They are stored behind at least two locked doors, including one that requires a time/date-stamp and identification swipe card for access.
“This should instill trust in the process,” LaVere said. “Everything is working as it should.”
Check out Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere’s guest column on page 5A that covers what county voters need to know about the upcoming election process.