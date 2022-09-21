Voting machine tests

Both Democratic and Republican poll workers run ballots for a mock election to test the county’s ballot scanners and tabulators. (Photo supplied)

 

Brunswick County Board of Elections staff spent nearly four days checking and auditing the machines that will tally votes in the November mid-term election. The process, witnessed by a bipartisan group of poll workers and live streamed online, went flawlessly, said Elections Director Sara LaVere.

The staff has conducted similar tests since at least 2006. This year, they invited spectators and broadcast the process which started last week and wrapped up Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you