The holiday spirit returned to downtown Southport over Thanksgiving weekend, giving local business owners something to celebrate.
While Black Friday brought the traditional pre-Christmas buzz, it was Shop Small Saturday that stole the show as residents and visitors turned out to support businesses that experienced the biggest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
American Express launched the first Shop Small Saturday in 2010. The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce joined the “Shop Small” movement the same year and has used the event to promote local small businesses ever since. Two thirds of every dollar spent in a local small business stays in the community.
“It was great,” said Penny Watkins, owner of Boos & Roos. “It was an absolutely wonderful weekend - Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We had great sales days.”
Watkins opened Boos & Roos 13 years ago and felt the public made a concerted effort to shop locally over the weekend and in the lead up to Christmas.
“This was one of my best weekends ever,” said Watkins. “I think people just want to support small (businesses). I think they get it.
“They know we were shut down last year and I think everybody is wanting to return to normal and their generosity this weekend was just overwhelming.”
Ann Marie Frazier, co-owner of the Christmas House, experienced similar results at her store, particularly on Saturday. Frazier said Shop Small Saturday has grown to be just as big as Black Friday in recent years.
“Black Friday used to be our busiest day of the year,” Frazier said. “Now, Shop Small Saturday has surpassed it. I think people are really starting to support us small businesses even more now. It’s been a great season so far.”
As downtown Southport filled with shoppers, Frazier says she noticed a difference - not only with the number of people compared to last year, but in the overall mood and how it reflected the holiday spirit.
“It was phenomenal,” she said. “We were very busy. It was the busiest Black Friday weekend we’ve ever had on record and we’ve been in business for 24 years. It was definitely busier that last year. Southport was very crowded, but everybody was pleasant and friendly.
Everyone knows that if they come out on Black Friday or Shop Small Saturday there’s going to be a crowd and they’re going to have to be extra patient, but everybody was really great,” Frazier added.
Lantana’s owner Mo Meehan said the weekend felt like a return to normalcy and the big crowds of shoppers backed up her claim.
“It was great,” Meehan said. “We had a wonderful weekend. We had a bunch of people coming in, enjoying the town and having a great time. There was a lot of Christmas spirit. It was amazing and so good to see the crowds back like never before.
“People were excited and happy to be out with friends and family again, and hopefully try to make the Christmas season what it used to be.”