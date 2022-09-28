Oak Island Finance Director David Hatten recently told town officials that accommodations tax receipts have hit an all-time high. Sometimes called the “tourism tax,” the fee is charged on all rental rooms and houses used for 90 days or less.

In the first three months of fiscal 2023 which began July 1, 2022, receipts are already nearly half of those realized last year. July was the strongest month ever, Hatten said.

