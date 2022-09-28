Oak Island Finance Director David Hatten recently told town officials that accommodations tax receipts have hit an all-time high. Sometimes called the “tourism tax,” the fee is charged on all rental rooms and houses used for 90 days or less.
In the first three months of fiscal 2023 which began July 1, 2022, receipts are already nearly half of those realized last year. July was the strongest month ever, Hatten said.
“We had our first million-dollar month,” he said, with receipts of $1,061,293.
The money was actually received in August, but reflects July 2022 revenues. That represents a 46-percent uptick in monthly receipts, said Hatten.
During the first fiscal year of the pandemic (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021) Oak Island netted $2.96-million from the tax. In fiscal 2022, that number was up to $4,668,777.
He said receipts remained strong during the pandemic, possibly because some people were able to work from “home,” which could have meant in short-term rentals at the beach.
The bulk of the money comes from several large rental management companies, although individuals and mom-and-pop motels are also required to pay, Hatten explained.
The tax is five-percent of taxable gross receipts and is supposed to be paid monthly. Willful failure to remit the tax is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or six months in jail.
The town uses three cents of the tax for general tourism-related expenses, including trash and recycling, signage and parking stops and maintenance. Two cents is reserved strictly for shoreline protection (sand, engineering and permitting).
Brunswick County separately receives an additional one-percent, on top of the five-percent that goes to the town.
While the town doesn’t have a detailed analysis, Hatten said he believed the increases were from both overall growth and the fact that more people are coming to Oak Island to rent.