Boiling Spring Lakes publicly received state funding of $14 million during the Dec. 7 Commissioners meeting for the dam restoration project. The state approved the funding Nov. 19.
“Probably the best news we had in years,” City Manager David Andrews said, mindful of the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“I want to make sure that we all know how important it was and how much gratitude that we owe to Senator (Bill) Rabon as well as Rep. Charlie Miller,” Andrews said. He also noted state Rep. Frank Iler’s aid.
“I have to say that meant everything to the city,” Andrews said about the legislators’ efforts. “We would be devastated without that.”
Miller, a South Brunswick High School graduate whose district now includes Boiling Spring Lakes, spoke at the meeting.
“During the budget process,” he said, “I would call (Mayor) Craig (Caster), sometimes on the way home from Raleigh, and say, ‘Craig, it’s still in there.’
“Myself and Sen. Rabon knew how bad you needed it. We wanted to help. And we were successful.
“Sen. Rabon was a very important part of this. Couldn’t have done it without him.”
Said Caster, in his final meeting as mayor, “Boiling Spring Lakes is grateful.”
The dam restoration is projected to cost $43.6 million: $14 million from the state; $17.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and $12 million to be raised by the city.
“We’re going to work over the next months to see if we can find another funding source to fill that $12 million hole,” Andrews said.
A workshop is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at City Hall to give the public up-to-date information.
The environmental assessment is due to be completed by June, according to Andrews’ latest timeline.
“I do want to stress that a lot of people are working very hard to get that through the FEMA process as quickly as possible,” Andrews said.
Construction bids are expected to be received by December 2022 and construction is expected to be completed by February 2026, with water impoundment to follow.
The stream bed restoration project will be awarded a construction contract Jan. 4 at the commissioners meeting. Construction is set for 90 days. The cost is $1.7 million, funded by a USDA grant and the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
Other board action
During the meeting the board approved an ordinance establishing a budget for a project funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Boiling Spring Lakes has received the first tranche in the amount of $1,001,825 of ARPA funds, Andrews notified the board. The total allocation is $2,003,650, with the remainder to be distributed to the town within 12 months.
“Stormwater projects are eligible for ARPA funding provided that they include a water quality component,” Andrews wrote in notes to the board. “The city has committed about $750,000 to the railroad culvert drainage project, leaving a balance of about $1,253,650 for future projects.”
He wrote that one project that was suggested as a high priority is improvements at the Holly/Walnut/Redwood area, as well as that in September 2021, the area experienced a storm that produced approximately 12 inches of rain and at that time, Phase 3 (the Pinecrest/Mirror Lake area) proved to be an area where the priority ranking levels of the Stormwater Master Plan should perhaps be reassessed to a higher level (critical or high priority).
The board took no action on which sites to allocate the money. The board also amended the city budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Briefs
n Mary Green is retiring from her position as director of the Parks and Recreation Department effective Dec. 21. She has been director for 17 years.
n Muse Park is open but the the ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated park has been postponed to spring 2022.
n During November, BSL Fire Rescue received 16 fire calls and 47 EMS calls.
n All the Christmas trees on sale at the main fire station were sold.
n The Community Appearance Commission gave a certificate of appreciation to liaison Dana Witt.
n The Library Commission is requesting library space as part of the renovation plan for the old police station.
n Mayor Jeff Winecoff made the following liaison appointments: Community Appearance Commission - Teagan Perry Hall; Parks and Recreation Board - Tom Guzulaitis; Special Events Committee - David Mammay; Library Commission - Kimberly Sherwood; Cape Fear Council of Governments delegate - Jeff Winecoff; and Fire Department - David Mammay.