A seven-year court battle over a skirts-only dress code for girls attending Classical Charter Schools of America in Brunswick County ended Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case.
By not granting the charter school’s request for a writ of certiorari, it allows a lower court ruling to stand that the school’s dress code violated federal law and students’ constitutional rights.
The lawsuit began in 2016 when the ACLU filed suit against then Charter Day School on behalf of several female students on the grounds that the skirt requirement violated the constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law as well as a federal Title IX anti-discrimination law. The complaint claimed skirts limited the girls’ ability to fully participate in school activities with the boys, such as using the playground.
Classical Charter Schools of America operates charter schools in Leland and Sunset Harbor Road near Southport and receives state and federal funding for the education of youths. The charter schools operate independently but are designated as public schools under state law and receive 95-percent of their funding from the government.
Last June, an appeals court sided with the parents against Charter Day School, ruling the school qualifies as a “state actor” accountable to the constitution’s equal protection guarantee. School officials stated they sought to simply emphasize traditional values by requiring girls to wear skirts, jumpers or skorts.
Baker Mitchell, founder of Charter Day School, said Monday he was disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals’ June 2022 decision, by a 10-6 split vote, to stand. Mitchell said the decision will label charter schools everywhere as “state actors,” and will threaten their autonomy and subject them to the same rules and regulations that have “crippled government-run school systems.”
“Classical Charter Schools of America will, of course, comply fully with the Fourth Circuit’s ruling, as we did during the 2022-23 school year. But we want to be clear that CCS-A also intends to stay true to the unique classical academic program that has served our students well for the past 24 years,” said Mitchell. “This means we will resist unwarranted restrictions and interference that goes beyond the scope of the Fourth Circuit’s ruling and could saddle CCS-A with problems similar to those that have crippled so many traditional public schools across the country. The parents of our 2,700 students expect and deserve no less.”