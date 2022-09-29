Brunswick County has been placed under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning has been issued for the coastal county areas from an approaching Hurricane Ian.
Ian will impact the Eastern Carolinas through Friday night, according to the 5:27 p.m. weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday.
Tropical storm warnings were upgraded to a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina as Ian is expected to make landfall there as a Category I hurricane with wind speeds topping 74 mph. It had previously been projected to make landfall as a tropical storm after moving offshore from Florida and tracking northwest.
At 5:27 p.m., the storm was about 240 miles south of Charleston, SC with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian was forecast to approach the South Carolina coast Friday. Its movement was north-northeast near 10 mph and was expected to turn north tonight, followed by a turn north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night.
It is expected to track inland through central South and North Carolina and become a tropical storm by Friday evening and a tropical depression when it reaches western North Carolina by Saturday morning.
A storm surge warning has been issued for Calabash, Holden Beach and Southport. A warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.
Winds in the area are expected to be tropical storm force with peak forecast of 40-50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the area. Tropical force winds are expected from early Thursday evening until Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service statement said the storm is now beginning its movement toward the Carolinas.
The 5:27 p.m. NWS statement reads:
"The greatest impacts will be late tonight through Friday night, with gusty winds increasing through Friday, and expected to reach tropical-storm force. There is potential for hurricane force winds as well, mainly near the coast of South Carolina. Confidence is increasing on more widespread impacts from wind and storm surge inundation, especially along the northeast South Carolina coast. Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion are also expected. Rain tapers off by early Saturday morning, but coastal flooding issues may linger a little longer."
The NWS warns to protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal southeast North Carolina and along the Cape Fear River in New Hanover and Brunswick County.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for the state ahead of Ian’s remnants moving through the state. It allows the state to waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.
North Carolinians can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Much of North Carolina is forecast to receive 2-5 inches of rain from the storm with an additional 5-7 inches or more possible near the coast.
These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains and rises on main-stem rivers. The Governor’s office and state officials advise residents to be prepared, gather emergency supplies and refresh an emergency kit.