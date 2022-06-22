Oak Island Town Council reversed its April decision to deny a special use permit for a massive house off Kings Lynn and voted 4-1 on June 14 to approve the plan.
The earlier vote to deny failed to include any of the four criteria for turning back plans for houses larger than 4,000 square feet but within 5,000-square-foot limit.
Attorney Greg Kleva resubmitted plans for Poseidon Palace, at 6963 Kings Lynn Drive, owned by Kuntal Gandhi of Raleigh. The lot size is almost an acre.
In April, council voted 4-1 against approval of the permit, with Member Mark Martin in the minority.
Council, however, failed to specify at least one of the reasons under town ordinances that would deny the permit. The rules are that council shall approve unless one of the criteria is not met. Criteria include:
• Not detrimental to or endanger public safety;
• In harmony with existing development and uses;
• Will not impede the development of surrounding property;
• Utilities are provided;
• Ingress and egress is designed to minimize congestion;
• The use conforms to all other applicable development rules.
Council’s motion to deny and subsequent inaction did not specify any of the criteria for denial in May.
Last week the motion to approve passed 4-1, with Member John Bach dissenting. Bach said, in part, he did not believe the structure would be in harmony with the existing uses.
Council Member Sheila Bell said she had changed her mind since April and saw no reason to deny. She said the town should consider changing its unified development ordinance.
“We’ve messed up The Point so much,” stated Council Member Charlie Blaolock. “It’s being taken over by … hotels.”
Mayor Liz White said she’d like to see rules that reflect “a more balanced community.”
Beach and other
services
Police Chief Charles Morris updated council on the Beach Services unit and its efforts to prevent damage to the dunes, and patrol the beach for safety. Officers will have first-aid kits, be trained in CPR and fly warning flags on their ATVs. The flags include: green for good; yellow for surf risks; red for high surf risks; and purple for ocean predators, such as jellyfish.
The department also has a new speed detection trailer - with a camera - that is being moved to different locations on the island to detect violations.
Budget approved
Council approved a $16.7-million fiscal 2023 general fund budget. The budget is 8-percent higher than the current budget, as amended.
It includes holding the property tax rate steady at 28-cents per $100 taxable value, with 23 cents going to the general fund for government operations and five cents going toward beach improvements.
The budget is based on a total valuation of $3.5-billion and an assumed collection rate of 98-percent.
It includes a merit raise for employees of up to 2.7-percent and “market adjustment” of 7.8-percent to be distributed in an equitable manner to all employees.
Fire fees will increase 20-percent.
Other business
• Attorney Brian Edes said the development agreement with the staff of the Williamson tract was still “a work in progress.”
• Edes recommended raising the third offense for dune intrusions to $500. The first fee is $50, followed by $100 for a second violation.
• Council appointed Maureen Burns, Allen Dearry, Margaret Anne Johnson and David Merkle to the Environmental Advisory Committee.
• Bill Millard was appointed to the Recreation Advisory Board.