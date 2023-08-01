St. James Town Council is planning to start streaming monthly meetings now that its chamber has been upgraded to the 21st century.
One of the key goals of retrofitting town council chambers and the St. James Community Center with new technology was to add streaming capabilities. With installation completed and tested, the board just needed to pick a date for its debut so starting in August, town council monthly meetings will be available to watch the following day, as the board elected not to livestream them. The council’s next meeting is Aug. 2.
Mayor Jean Toner felt streaming the meeting live opened up the possibility to people using the platform as a forum to promote things that weren’t relevant to St. James. Toner said when she served on a school board in Pennsylvania, people would show up to protest topics that weren’t on the agenda.
“People took it as an opportunity to get their message across that had nothing to do with the school board,” Toner said. “People saw it as a venue to just show up, and that’s what we found happened in most of the school district if they started livestreaming. They all went to tape delay.”
Council chose not to stream its monthly work sessions. Councilman Dave DeLong stated that work sessions are when board members can speak honestly about a topic before voting on it at a regular meeting. He mentioned a surge in streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of times people used streaming as chance to hijack a meeting, or display inappropriate material.
“We need to be careful of that,” said DeLong. “If later on, if it’s worthwhile and we get a positive experience with it, then maybe we can do it that way.
“I’m not going to debate this on the golf course by being honest and upfront in here. I’m not sure I want to sit in a meeting and then when I get home find out the controversy has already started on Facebook before we have an opportunity to respond to anything.”
Councilman David Morgan favored a pro-free speech approach.
“It’s all about transparency,” Morgan said.
Residents can still attend the work sessions and regular meetings in person, Toner said.
“I don’t think it’s eliminating free speech because they still have the ability to speak freely,” said Toner.
Town Manager Jeff Repp told council they can revisit whether or not to livestream meetings and work sessions after staff analyzes the viewership data over the coming weeks in an effort to gauge public interest.