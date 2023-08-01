St. James Town Council is planning to start streaming monthly meetings now that its chamber has been upgraded to the 21st century. 

One of the key goals of retrofitting town council chambers and the St. James Community Center with new technology was to add streaming capabilities. With installation completed and tested, the board just needed to pick a date for its debut so starting in August, town council monthly meetings will be available to watch the following day, as the board elected not to livestream them. The council’s next meeting is Aug. 2.

