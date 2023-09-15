Dave Malinauskas, water resources practice manager for The Wooten Company, said Southport’s proposed merger with the county for water and sewer services could bring city customers a 60% rate reduction. Photo by Bob Liepa.
Amid all the sewer talk, one word kept coming up again and again: merger.
Discussion of the City of Southport merging with Brunswick County for water and sewer services has become more real than ever. Not only has the city presented the county with a merger feasibility study, but it has indicated its interest to move ahead with a merger by approving an amendment Thursday night to an agreement involving the county’s sewer expansion project.
The amendment approves the concept of an agreement between the county and city for the provision of wastewater treatment services, subject to final negotiation and revisions by staff upon the recommendation of the city’s bond counsel and for the approval of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. The motion passed, 6-0.
“Our overall goal is to merge with the county and then upgrade our system and have them take it over,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said during Thursday’s aldermen meeting at the Southport Community Building.
Hatem referred to a resolution the aldermen passed on April 13 that states that the city will assist the county in funding the expansion of the West Brunswick Regional Wastewater System treatment capacity to 750,000 gallons per day. The project will cost approximately $50 million, of which Southport would be responsible for about $30 million, according to city officials.
City Manager Bonnie Therrien said the county needed both actions by Southport in order to seek the Local Government Commission’s blessing for the issuance of bonds related to the merger.
The city system is currently valued at $15.3 million but that doesn’t include proposed improvements, said Dave Malinauskas, water resources practice manager for The Wooten Company, the engineering firm that produced the feasibility study.
With a merger, the city’s sewer customers could see a 60% reduction in rates since costs would be spread out among a larger pool of customers, said.
Merging with the county is “a strong recommendation, but I don’t want to dismiss that if the city wanted to keep its own system, it really is feasible,” said Malinauskas. “It’s not infeasible to do that, but there is not a mechanism to lower cost because of your smaller customer base, even with growth projections.”