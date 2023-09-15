Dave Malinauskas

Dave Malinauskas, water resources practice manager for The Wooten Company, said Southport’s proposed merger with the county for water and sewer services could bring city customers a 60% rate reduction. Photo by Bob Liepa.

Amid all the sewer talk, one word kept coming up again and again: merger.

Discussion of the City of Southport merging with Brunswick County for water and sewer services has become more real than ever. Not only has the city presented the county with a merger feasibility study, but it has indicated its interest to move ahead with a merger by approving an amendment Thursday night to an agreement involving the county’s sewer expansion project.

