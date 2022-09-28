The trials of two former Southport police officers who were charged following a 2018 investigation that led to an overhaul of the department have been continued until after the new year. 

Gary Smith, Southport’s former police chief, and his second in command at the time, Lt. Michael Simmons, were scheduled to appear in Brunswick County Superior Court on Monday to face charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. The two men are accused of working for a trucking company while claiming to be on the clock for the City of Southport. 

