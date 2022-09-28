The trials of two former Southport police officers who were charged following a 2018 investigation that led to an overhaul of the department have been continued until after the new year.
Gary Smith, Southport’s former police chief, and his second in command at the time, Lt. Michael Simmons, were scheduled to appear in Brunswick County Superior Court on Monday to face charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, willful failure to discharge duties and obstruction of justice. The two men are accused of working for a trucking company while claiming to be on the clock for the City of Southport.
Smith, who later was indicted on an additional count of obtaining property by false pretense, is now scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23 with Simmons to follow at a later date. According to the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, Simmons will go to trial after Smith due to a previous condition established during earlier proceedings.
Smith and Simmons were charged on July 26, 2018, resulting in the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office assuming operational responsibilities of the Southport Police Department during an ensuing investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies and a city-led audit.
Their trials have been continued several times in 2022.