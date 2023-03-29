Southport Board of Aldermen approved a resolution on Tuesday that will be sent to state legislatures expressing opposition to a series of bills that, if passed, could strip a municipality of its ability to enforce zoning regulations for developments.
Development Services Director Travis Henley briefed the board during the special meeting on several pieces of legislation that are currently making their way through various review stages in the General Assembly.
S.B. 317 and development proposals
Henley said Senate Bill 317 could have the biggest impact on Southport and how it approves development proposals. S.B. 317, “Addressing the Workforce Housing Crisis,” is designed to establish workforce housing developments that would address critical housing shortages for firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, nurses, first responders and “other vital workers and first-time home buyers.”
A workforce housing improved lot is described as “a lot that is subdivided, developed with an owner-occupied dwelling unit, and conveyed to a qualified person.”
One stipulation of the bill states, “a local government may not implement or enforce a zoning regulation for a development that qualifies as a workforce housing development, including, without limitation, development standards regulating widths, setbacks, density, or building design elements.”
“As a board, we’re opposed to most of this,” said Alderman John Allen. “I hope we can begin to fight against it and take it somewhere because, frankly, this is absurd.”
The bill also sets standards based on area median income and places strict timelines on a local government’s ability to request additional information on preliminary site plans or plats.
“If the local government does not issue a written approval or denial within 60 days of the initial application submission, the application shall be deemed approved,” S.B. 317 states.
Bill has backing to pass in senate
“This is to allow for building, building, building,” Alderman Lowe Davis said. “This is to erase all of the brakes on building, such as tree preservation and all of the other requirements we have in place. This will simply wipe them out.”
Local governments also are prohibited from implementing or enforcing an ordinance or regulation that is more restrictive than, or exceeds requirements necessary to comply with, federal or state law. Should a local government not comply with certain sections of the bill, the person can “apply for an order in superior court compelling compliance.”
“The remedies in this subsection shall supplement any other remedy available at law,” the bill states.
Henley said S.B. 317 already has 30 co-sponsors, which is enough for it to pass in the state senate. A House version of the bill has not yet been submitted. The deadline to submit a draft to the House is April 27.
“I can’t believe this is the kind of stuff we have to fight against just to protect our little town,” said Alderman Robert Carroll.
Bills to increase affordable housing
House Bill 409, titled “Regulation of Accessory Dwelling Units,” is intended to increase affordable housing by allowing for the construction or siting of accessory dwelling units. Development of these units would not be subject to requirements on owner-occupancy of a unit, minimum parking or conditional use zoning.
House Bill 332 is supposed to expedite the approval of sealed commercial and multifamily building plans by local governments. Under this bill, Southport would have 21 days to review and issue permits for commercial and multifamily building plans. If permits are not issued within that time frame, the applicant can go to a third party. The city would be bound to the decision the third party renders and, if it were approved, be responsible for waiving or returning any application fees.
“I hope everybody takes this seriously,” said Alderman Tom Lombardi. “It’s the only way we’re going to defeat this.”
‘Anything unique to us goes away’
House Bill 294, or “NC Housing Choice Incentive,” aims to create a $30 million grant to “empower and encourage local governments to address the critical housing needs in their community.”
House Bill 252, Henley said, would allow the property owner to decide which regulations apply.
“The negatives would be, what we have a property zoned and what the county has it zoned could be vastly different,” Henley said. “There would be no recourse for us to stop that. Anything that is unique to us goes away.”
Once drafted by city staff, the resolution will be sent to Rep. Charles Miller, Sen. Bill Rabon and other appropriate elected officials.