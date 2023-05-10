At their Monday, May 15, monthly meeting the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed text amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance that would create a new section implementing a wellhead protection area overlay zoning district in the general area of N.C. 211 near St. James. 

The Brunswick County Planning Board approved a recommendation from county staff in April to create the new district in an effort to help protect the Castle Hayne aquifer, a key water source for the area. The planning board passed the recommendation in a 5-1 vote, which included the removal of a section related to performance standards.

