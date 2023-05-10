At their Monday, May 15, monthly meeting the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed text amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance that would create a new section implementing a wellhead protection area overlay zoning district in the general area of N.C. 211 near St. James.
The Brunswick County Planning Board approved a recommendation from county staff in April to create the new district in an effort to help protect the Castle Hayne aquifer, a key water source for the area. The planning board passed the recommendation in a 5-1 vote, which included the removal of a section related to performance standards.
Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon discussed revisions to the proposed zoning district during a March 23 meeting at the St. James Community Center. St. James residents expressed opposition to the removal of what they felt were the only protections against certain types of development along the 211 corridor. Dixon said the changes were made in order to balance concerns from both citizens and property owners, and to have the document approved.
If commissioners approve the new district, any development currently in progress would not be affected. As far as concerns regarding dirt mining along N.C. 211, Dixon said the county is unable to regulate what is considered “single source” mining from a site. Barnhill Construction, the company undertaking the $268-million Highway 211 expansion project, purchased the former Marisol property in order to mine the site for dirt that specifically is being used for the N.C. Department of Transportation contract.
The state enables zoning in North Carolina and requires municipalities to follow certain guidelines and criteria. A single source site provision allowed the DOT to skip the permitting process for the site.
Last year, the Department of Environmental Quality recommended that no mining take place on the property due to environmental concerns.
The proposal going before the commissioners does include a table of uses that restricts unwanted uses in the wellhead protection overlay district area. Dixon said county staff will review the future inclusion of performance standards.
The commissioners meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Sandifer Administration Building, 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia.