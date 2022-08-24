The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide administration support for the local Fourth of July festival, ending a 28-year relationship with the nonprofit that puts on the annual event.
The North Carolina 4th of July Festival Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote patriotism and oversee the event’s operations, announced the chamber’s decision on Monday through a joint statement. The chamber notified the festival board on July 14 of its intentions to discontinue the administrative support contract after this year in an effort to focus more on its members.
“It has been our privilege to assist the Festival Board, committee chairs and volunteers to bring this wonderful tradition to life for our residents, neighbors and visitors,” stated Jeffrey Stites, the 2022/23 President of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We are proud of the quality of administrative services that we have provided the N.C. 4th of July Festival Board and committee and have delighted in seeing the growth of the festival.”
Randy Jones, current chairman of the N.C. 4th of July Festival, said the nonprofit is currently figuring out how the new administrative structure will work going forward. The festival is governed by a 15-member board of all volunteers who guide 67 volunteer committee chairs that make up the overall committee.
The nonprofit contracted the chamber of commerce to handle the administrative tasks associated with the festival including paperwork, phone calls, helping to sell merchandise and providing a point of contact for the public. The festival nonprofit paid the chamber $22,500 in 2022 for their services with funds generated from sponsorships associated with the event.
“It’s a big deal,” Jones said. “I respect the chamber’s decisions and I know that decision is very important to them. Personally, we’re going to go forward and plan the best events. It’s not going to really affect anything with us in that we’re going to plan the best festival we can with the resources that we have."
“The festival itself is run as a nonprofit, so we’re just going to go forward with our festival looking at what the next administration part looks like. We’re getting all that together. At this point, we have started revamping everything from our bylaws to looking at our administrative duties going forward. We’re in the process of looking at what we need to do and next steps to fill that.”
City and citizen support
One of the first steps in the process is figuring out how a potential administrative position with the nonprofit would function. Jones said several subcommittee meetings have been held to figure out what the job will look like and what the duties entail.
“The festival has to give a job description first so we know exactly what the duties are,” said Jones. “We want to make sure that we know the job description and what is required before we go the next step with the job. There is no agreement yet about what we’re going to do. We want to get all of that straight before we make any decisions.”
One option is increased support from the city, which is something Mayor Joe Pat Hatem supports. Hatem said the chamber’s decision opens the door to a different perspective of the festival. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the past two festivals in Southport, Hatem said there were discussions about ways to get local citizens more involved in the event.
“The city will take a more active role in the administration of the festival,” Hatem said. “I don’t think it’s more money because the city already invests heavily in the festival. This gives us the opportunity for a broader approach. With the festival committee and the city, I think they’ll be able to do that. We appreciate the work of the chamber – they have carried this festival for a long time. There will be hopefully a more active role that our citizens will play in terms of taking part in the festival.”
Board of Directors committed
Oak Island took on an expanded role in the festival over the past few years and Jones said that relationship is expected to continue. How much Oak Island contributes to the festival, Jones said, has yet to be determined.
“This is the North Carolina festival so we always included Oak Island,” said Jones. “We are definitely going to look at Oak Island continuing to be part of the festival. We are inclusive. We’re always about trying to include our sister city. Oak Island’s Beach Day has always been a big part of the festival.”
Publicity Chair Trisha Howarth addressed the chamber’s decision in a statement to the festival committee, saying the two entities will continue to work together through the end of September to ensure a smooth transition. Howarth said the board of directors will update the committee soon regarding a new administrator and headquarters.
“The N.C. 4th of July Board of Directors have had several meetings and look forward to sharing with the committee more details soon about the transition to a new administrator,” Howarth said. “The Board of Directors for the festival remains committed to providing the same wonderful festival as years past, and look forward to seeing all of the committee members back for 2023.”