NC Fourth of July

The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide administration support for the local Fourth of July festival, ending a 28-year relationship with the nonprofit that puts on the annual event.

The North Carolina 4th of July Festival Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote patriotism and oversee the event’s operations, announced the chamber’s decision on Monday through a joint statement. The chamber notified the festival board on July 14 of its intentions to discontinue the administrative support contract after this year in an effort to focus more on its members.