A Caswell Beach Eagle Scout candidate is working with other volunteers and businesses to improve water safety. Jackson Enis, a rising junior at South Brunswick High School, has been overseeing installation of ocean safety signs, life rings and rescue cans at all of Caswell Beach’s public beach access areas and at four locations along the Southport waterfront.
Signage explains the different flags used to illustrate ocean hazards, as posted by Oak Island Water Rescue and others. It includes a scannable QR code so visitors may receive the latest update on rip currents from the National Weather Service.
Also mounted on brackets are throwable life rings with 100-foot cords and lifeguard-style rescue cans with traps that can be attached to a wrist or ankle.
The project is a public service effort, required to attain the highest ranking in Scouting. Enis said his research showed that it’s often the would-be rescuer who ends up drowning.
He said he hoped the project could help a swimmer in trouble, and also raise awareness about ocean safety.
“Since drowning is the second-leading cause of of death in children ages 5-14 and one in four drownings are of children ages 14 and younger, I was concerned that Brunswick County Beaches did not have any lifeguard stands,” Enis wrote in a report about his project.
The Scout has raised nearly $4,000 from donations and $1,500 from in-kind donations.
Money donated to the project is going through the non-profit Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation, 3181 George II Highway, Unit E, Southport, N.C. 28461.
Enis is active in Trinity United Methodist Church and on the school lacrosse team. He said he hopes to study medicine in college, possibly neurology.