Southport incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will face two challengers on the ballot when voters go to the polls to elect municipal leaders Nov. 7.
Rich Alt, whose alderman seat isn’t up for election until 2025, has filed for the Southport mayor’s seat. The race drew another candidate on the final day of filing on Friday – Mike Barbee.
Four candidates, including two incumbents, are seeking two open seats on the Southport Board of Alderman in Ward 2. Incumbents John Allen and Lowe Davis will face competition from Bonnie L. Bray and Rebecca Azzato Kelley, who ran for mayor in 2021.
In Southport’s Ward 1, incumbent Alderman Tom Lombardi is being challenged by former Alderman Marc Spencer.
At Oak Island, seven candidates are seeking three open council member seats. Incumbent Bill Craft filed for re-election, but council members Sheila Mansfield Bell and Charlie Blalock did not file for their seats. Others on the ballot will be Terri L. Cartner, Bob Ciullo, Niki Cutler, Mark J. Dolak Jr., Durral Gilbert and Randy Moffitt.
Caswell Beach will have a new mayor after the fall election. Incumbent Deborah Ahlers did not file for re-election. Commissioner George Kassler has filed for mayor and faces no opposition in the fall.
Incumbents Martyn Clarke and Kenneth J. Hudson filed for re-election as Caswell Beach commissioners along with Melissa Alford. Dan O’Neill did not file for re-election. The three are seeking three open seats on the board and will face no opposition.
At St. James, incumbents Jean Toner and Lynn Dutney face no opposition in their re-election bid to two open seats on the council. Toner is currently serving as mayor. At St. James, voters do no elect the mayor; one is chosen from among the board members once they are seated.
On the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees, incumbents Karen Taylor and Dr. Terry Pieper did not file for re-election to the two open seats. Instead, Charles A. Drew and Angela L. Wadsworth will face no opposition for the two open seats in the fall.
In Boiling Spring Lakes, no one is challenging first-term Mayor Jeff Winecoff. In the board of commissioners’ race, incumbent Teagan Perry Hall filed for re-election for one of two open seats on the board. Others who filed are Todd Ausborn and Justin Lovin. Incumbent Tom Guzulaitis did not file.
In Bald Head Island, three people are seeking two open seats on the village council. Two incumbents are seeking re-election – Jerry Maggio and Virginia (Ginnie) White. They will be challenged by Scott Thomas.
In the county, all municipal elections are nonpartisan with the candidate’s party affiliation not listed on the ballot.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Here is a list of who filed:
Southport Mayor
• Rich Alt (I alderman)
• Mike Barbee
• Joe Pat Hatem (I)
Southport Aldermen
Ward 2 (two seats)
• John Allen (I)
• Bonnie L. Bray
• Lowe Davis (I)
• Rebecca Azzato Kelley
Ward 1 (one seat)
• Tom Lombardi (I)
• Marc Spencer
Oak Island Council (three seats)
• Terri L. Cartner
• Bob Ciullo
• Bill Craft (I)
• Niki Cutler
• Mark J. Dolak Jr.
• Durral Gilbert
• Randy Moffitt
St. James Council (two seats)
• Lynn Dutney (I)
• Jean Toner (I mayor)
St. James voters do not elect the mayor; one is chosen from among the board members once they are seated.