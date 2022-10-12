The N.C. Fourth of July Festival announced Tuesday the 2023 event has officially partnered with the City of Southport as its administrator and the city’s Indian Trail Meeting Hall on West Moore Street will serve as the new festival headquarters.
For the past 28 years, the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce has provided administrative support for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to promote patriotism with the community’s annual Independence Day celebration.
The festival is governed by an all-volunteer board that oversees the operations and gives direction to the 60-plus volunteer committee chairs and members who make up the festival committee.
“The festival board is looking forward to conducting the festival in 2023 and for many years,” a news release from the Fourth of July Festival Board stated Tuesday. “The festival will continue to function as it has in the past, with the board providing all aspects of the festival while relying on the Community Relations Department of the City of Southport for assistance with certain administrative processes.”
Indian Trail Meeting Hall, located at 113 W. Moore Street, was previously the festival headquarters and will once again function as a focal point for meetings and public interactions. The festival board says it is a “move that feels like a homecoming.”
The festival board will staff the hall on the third Tuesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. The board’s mailing address is P.O. Box 11247, Southport, N.C., 28461.
In an email to festival committee members Tuesday, the board acknowledged the chamber’s role in working hard to make the festival a success and particularly noted the efforts of its Executive Director Karen Sphar. It stated the City of Southport will handle the festival’s day-to-day administrative functions for 2023 “and perhaps beyond.”
The email states the 2023 festival board has been selected and its members have started to hold meetings.
Merchandise is also a popular part of each festival, with sales of T-shirts and hats sporting the new year’s design. Starting in 2023, when the merchandise is available, it will be sold at the Southport Museum and Visitors Center with those sales managed by the Southport Historical Society. The merchandise will also be sold at the arts and crafts show at the festival as usual.
“The N.C. Fourth of July Festival Board thanks the many past sponsors and the public’s support,” the news release states. “Next year will be no different. Planning is already underway, and next year’s calendar of events is shaping up to be packed with fun for everyone, including traditional events.”
The changes represent another move for the celebration that was first recorded in a Southport newspaper in 1795. The festival has grown to attract over 50,000 visitors to the area yearly and has also expanded to encompass nearby neighbors like Oak Island.
“Through the years, the efforts of civic groups and citizens have evolved to encompass a wide variety of American celebration traditions,” the news release states. “And what could be more American than donning your best red, white and blue attire and joining the fun?”
Dates for the 2023 celebration are June 30 to July 4.