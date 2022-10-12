N.C. Fourth of July Festival has new headquarters

The N.C. Fourth of July Festival announced Tuesday the 2023 event has officially partnered with the City of Southport as its administrator and the city’s Indian Trail Meeting Hall on West Moore Street will serve as the new festival headquarters.

For the past 28 years, the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce has provided administrative support for the N.C. Fourth of July Festival, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to promote patriotism with the community’s annual Independence Day celebration.