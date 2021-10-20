Caswell Beach leaders are cautiously looking over past and planned removals of sand from neighboring Jay Bird Shoals. They’ve asked a contract engineer to investigate and expect a report in about three weeks.
Jay Bird Shoals is a prominent spit of sand in the mouth of the Cape Fear River, between the eastern end of Caswell Beach/Oak Island and Bald Head Island. The shoals are also important to Southport, in part because they attenuate wave action farther inland.
Bald Head Island took sand from a permitted area of the shoals about three years ago to backfill the terminal rock groin and add sand to South Beach. Last winter, Oak Island took sand for a hurricane repair project along much of the east end of the beach. This winter, Oak Island has a permit to remove sand from Jay Bird Shoals and, if necessary, the Central Reach (offshore from the west end of the island).
Caswell Beach officials are asking whether the shoals have “recovered” as expected following the dredging. They are concerned that excessive dredging could increase erosion at Caswell Beach and the east end of the island.
“We don’t want to be a stumbling block for Oak Island to manage their beaches,” said Caswell Beach Town Administrator Jeff Griffin. “We just want to know the effects of dredging.”
Griffin and Mayor Deborah Ahlers both said they want to continue to be good neighbors with regards to sand management among Caswell, Oak Island and Bald Head. Still, they’d like to know the “recharge rate” for the shoals. “If Jay Bird Shoals recovers quickly, there’s a lot of sand there,” Griffin said.
Oak Island has provided a baseline survey for erosion rate of the area. Caswell Beach recently approved paying for a drone operator to also survey the beach, as well as other parts of town.
Ken Wilson of Coastal Protection Engineers is expected to report on the matter in about three weeks, Griffin said.
The Town of Oak Island has acknowledged and is working on a public records request made by The State Port Pilot for records relating to post-dredging surveys of Jay Bird Shoals.
Griffin said the town is seeking grants to alleviate stormwater issues in the four neighborhoods. Town staff and volunteers have been trained in the use of a pump system designed to reduce flooding along problem areas of Caswell Beach Road.
In other business at the October 14 meeting, commissioners:
• Heard that staff is meeting with sea turtle protection volunteers about concerns, including gear left on the strand overnight which can entangle turtles.
• Learned the town is considering candidates for the vacant position of building inspector.
• Agreed to ban skydiving landings in residential, commercial and beach areas, with violations carrying a fine of up to $500.