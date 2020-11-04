Republicans made it a clean sweep Tuesday in Brunswick County elections, capturing the contested seats for county commissioner, school board and Superior Court judge.
Republicans also claimed wins for the county’s two N.C. House districts and the District 8 N.C. Senate seat, and voters returned David Rouzer to U.S. Congress in the 7th Congressional District for another two-year term. He represents all of Brunswick County.
In the race for House District 19, Southport native Charlie Miller held off Democrat Marcia Morgan for a 33,904 to 24,491 win unofficially with all 19 precincts reporting. The newly formed District 19 includes all of Southport, Oak Island, Bald Head Island, St. James and Caswell Beach.
Miller, chief deputy for Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the county school board, will represent parts of Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
Miller said it was “a good day,” adding, “I fully plan to represent Brunswick and New Hanover counties well. I’ll fight for the people.”
He also said he looked forward to working with other legislators to accomplish needs in the southeastern part of the state, and that he wants to more fully reopen the state’s businesses and other institutions.
“I’m anxious to get going,” said the Brunswick County native.
District 3 County Commissioner Pat Sykes of Southport held off Democratic challenger Bill Flythe 54,741 to 29,871 to win another four-year term on the board. Commissioners Frank Williams (District 5) and Mike Forte (District 4) faced no opposition in the general election.
In the only contested Brunswick County Board of Education race, Republican David Robinson defeated Democrat Sherrill Jolly 51,090 to 32,290 in District 2. Two other school board candidates, Ed Lemon of District 1 and Steven Barger of District 4, faced no opposition on the ballot.
State Rep. Frank Iler of District 17 defeated Democratic challenger Tom Simmons 36,560
to 21,939. Iler’s district now includes areas of Brunswick County not in District 19 –- including Boiling Spring Lakes, Shallotte, Ocean Isle Beach, Calabash and northern Brunswick County communities of Leland and Northwest.
With all 62 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Bill Rabon won big over Democrat David Sink, 84,862 to 47,689, to retain his District 9 seat in the N.C. Senate. Libertarian candidate Anthony Mascolo netted 4,264 votes in the race.
In a contested race for Superior Court judge, Republican Jason Disbrow of Southport easily defeated unaffiliated candidate Ryan Smithwick 53,214 to 27,178 with all 25 precincts reporting in the 13B Judicial District. Disbrow was appointed to the seat earlier this year to replace the late Judge Ola Lewis.
“I’m overwhelmed by the support of Brunswick County voters,” Disbrow said. “I’m humbled and I’m looking forward to serving …”
The judge also said he looked forward to spending more time with his family, who supported his efforts, and he thanked his volunteers.
Republican Congressman David Rouzer was projected the winner of North Carolina’s 7th District. With all 195 precincts reporting, Wilmington resident Rouzer won 269,847 to 176,610 over Democratic challenger Christopher Ward of Tabor City.
“Once again I am grateful to the citizens of the 7th Congressional District for placing their trust in me to be their voice for conservative values and leadership in Congress,” Rouzer said in a news release. “Our nation faces great challenges, but with faith and preservation of the principles that made our country great we will overcome them.”