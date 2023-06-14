St. James Town Council canceled a living shoreline project at its June 7 meeting after residents questioned both the price tag and the science behind the endeavor. 

Town council included $340,000 in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget to go towards the completion of 2,501 feet of living shoreline between Waterway Park and the Marina at St. James. While council unanimously voted to approve the new budget, finishing the oyster shell shoreline was taken off the table. 