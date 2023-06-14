St. James Town Council canceled a living shoreline project at its June 7 meeting after residents questioned both the price tag and the science behind the endeavor.
Town council included $340,000 in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget to go towards the completion of 2,501 feet of living shoreline between Waterway Park and the Marina at St. James. While council unanimously voted to approve the new budget, finishing the oyster shell shoreline was taken off the table.
“We removed it from any consideration,” Mayor Jean Toner said. “Preliminary information indicated that there was more support than there appeared to be.”
Several oppose cost
A motion to approve a letter contract for the project with Native Shorelines was scheduled on the June 7 agenda. However, Councilman Dave DeLong made a motion at the start of the meeting to remove the item from the agenda and the motion was unanimously approved. DeLong had previously expressed skepticism of the project’s effectiveness in preventing erosion and said he understood the concerns from residents.
“I still consider it a science project,” said Delong. “The communications we’ve been getting from constituents and community members were that they didn’t want it ... both the folks that this would directly affect from having it in their backyard and the people who didn’t have a dog in the show.”
Several residents expressed their opposition to the project’s cost as well as whether the living shoreline even works, during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Long Bay Drive resident Rick Haley said he hasn’t seen any significant signs of erosion during his five years living in St. James.
“The project doesn’t mention specific issues or performance standards, or how erosion will be improved,” said Haley. “I don’t understand why the town is funding routine protection for private owners when there is no identified generic issue.”
Having spent years inside a submarine as a Navy officer, Haley said, he found it “laughable” that oysters along the designated properties would make any measurable difference in water quality due to the high volumes of water from the Intracoastal Waterway.
Resident questions shoreline project
Val and Linda Stiebris, who live part-time on Harborwalk and also own a lot on Harborside, told council they also have not found measurable data to support such an investment in the shoreline project. Linda Stiebris said that while she appreciates the shoreline as much as anyone, having some information on the the project would have been nice.
“What’s concerning about this oyster project is I haven’t seen a study showing any kinds of erosion, how much erosion is happening over what period of time, and how would this prevent it,” said Linda Stiebris. “Without actually seeing some sort of quantifiable number, I’m not sure that this is something that we need. I’d like to see that information, if it exists. It is a large sum of money to spend on something that may or not perform as intended, anyway. Is there any science backing this?”
Val Stiebris commmented he felt such an expenditure just didn’t benefit the St. James community as a whole.
“You should talk about getting the community involved before making these kinds of decisions,” Val Stiebris said. “If we don’t consider what our neighbors want or need, then how do we truly provide a good service? I’m pretty much against the project at this point unless we can prove that there is erosion and we’re doing it for the value and the benefit of the full community.”
Delong: no specific problem identified
Councilman Delong said he researched the erosion issues and was unable to find a specific problem identified by the Army Corps of Engineers.
“It just didn’t make any sense to me,” said DeLong. “It was not only using taxpayer dollars, it was the erosion part that didn’t make sense to me.”
Funds allocated to the project either will be used for something else or left as surplus.
The N.C. Coastal Federation was able to contribute $133,000 to the project but only if it was completed by June 30, 2024. Native Shorelines expressed concerns about meeting that deadline due to the permitting process. St. James applied for a grant from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office that could have paid the town’s $340,000 share of the project had it been approved in the fall.
The Royal Order of the Honorary St. James Oysters, the organization that started the living shoreline project at Waterway Park in 2005, was not involved in the completion proposal with Native Shorelines.