Progress on two notable projects in the waterway in Southport – the reconstruction of the city’s dock damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and a significant expansion by Southport Marina into the marsh – is stalled pending a resolution between the city and Preston Development Company over zoning regulations and riparian water rights.
On March 11, Southport Marina submitted a CAMA permit application to construct 86 boat lift slips and 381 feet of dock in the Yacht Basin.
Meanwhile, the City of Southport has sought approval since November on its CAMA permit to rebuild the city-owned dock, which would encroach into the marina’s riparian area.
According to Preston Development, CAMA asked the landowners to come to an agreement regarding the boundary before either permit is approved, but the company recently told CAMA to hold off after learning of proposed revisions to the city’s unified development ordinance (UDO) that would prevent their development.
“Those changes are expressly designed to remove the right to operate a commercial dock on our property, while expressly permitting the city to operate commercial-style public docks in the same place,” said Robin Rose, vice president of land acquisitions and construction for Preston Development.
The UDO draft update, which became available this week for public viewing and feedback, includes language stating only “non-commercial residential” docks and piers are permitted in the open space district, which is where the marina’s land is located. The draft also strikes boat lifts from the table of uses, although they’re included in the definition of a dock.
At the aldermen meeting on Thursday, June 11, Mayor Pro Tem Karen Mosteller, who has participated in the planning board’s process to revise the UDO, gave an “update on the city dock” as her board comment. During which, she said Rose advised Interim City Manager Chris May that the marina’s permit was withheld due to the city’s current zoning. Rose denied this.
“The ‘city’s open space district zoning’ had nothing to do with it,” Rose said after the meeting. “Alderman Mosteller’s assertion on Thursday night was a surprise to us.”
Rose added that, based on discussions with the city, it was the company’s understanding that the project would be permitted.
(Southport’s city planner did not respond to emails or calls regarding questions of whether Preston Development would be allowed to build lifts and docks under either the current or proposed version of the UDO.)
The UDO, in effect, defines open space as “areas of special public interest that should be placed in a zone protected from any development other than improvements or uses undertaken by the City of Southport.”
During her statement, Mosteller said Rose presented May with a “compromise,” whereby Preston Development could construct its docks in the open space. She indicated this meant the board would need to choose between giving up plans to rebuild the city dock and altering the definition of open space.
Rose told The State Port Pilot, “while I take exception to Ms. Mosteller’s characterization of that conversation with Chris May, I did communicate our position regarding the riparian boundary to him.”
The matter is bound to stir controversy in the coming months; a public commenter had even asked the board earlier during Thursday’s meeting to address the “rumor going around town,” about the marina’s plans. The development of Southport Marina has caused contention at Board of Aldermen meetings in the past.
In the last year-and-a-half, the board voted to sell its 2.5-acre former wastewater treatment plant property on West West Street to Preston Development for $650,000 in a 5-1 vote, with Mosteller opposing. A few months later, a text amendment passed allowing the company to proceed with plans to construct a second, 50-foot-high dry storage building on that land in a 5-1 vote, with Mosteller opposed.
Since those actions, three new aldermen and Mayor Joseph P. Hatem swept the incumbents on the board in the November elections.
“The city has always worked with Preston Development and has been more than reasonable and accommodating,” Mosteller said. “Now, they will want to claim the very heartbeat of Southport for more profit. Preston Development is in the business of making money, but their short-term gain would be at the expense of Southport’s future.”
Approximately $255,000 is appropriated for the reconstruction of the city dock in FEMA funds, which expire October 1 if not used, and a Golden Leaf Foundation grant which expires in July 2021.
In a request for a response to some of Mosteller’s statements, Rose noted the city benefited from the marina in tax revenue, “much-needed” boat storage, and positive financial impacts on businesses from their customers.
“The animosity reflected in Ms. Mosteller’s comments, and apparent targeted attack by the city on our property rights, is both offensive and unjustified,” Rose said.
“I sincerely hope that an opportunity remains for more reasonable governing voices to prevail, and for reasonable cooperation to facilitate two very desirable projects.”