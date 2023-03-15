Brunswick County Board of Education approved a letter on March 7 in support of the proposed “Parents Bill of Rights” that is currently making its way through the state legislature. 

Senate Bill 49 (S.B. 49), which is referred to as the “Parents Bill of Rights,” was sent to the Rules, Calendar and Operations committee in the state House of Representatives Feb. 7. The bill addresses when curriculum related to sexuality and gender identity should be taught in public school classrooms.