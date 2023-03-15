Brunswick County Board of Education approved a letter on March 7 in support of the proposed “Parents Bill of Rights” that is currently making its way through the state legislature.
Senate Bill 49 (S.B. 49), which is referred to as the “Parents Bill of Rights,” was sent to the Rules, Calendar and Operations committee in the state House of Representatives Feb. 7. The bill addresses when curriculum related to sexuality and gender identity should be taught in public school classrooms.
Starting in fifth grade
Board members agreed to send a letter supporting the “Parents Bill of Rights” at their monthly meeting with one condition: topics surrounding sex or gender should not be taught in elementary school at all. Under the current iteration of the legislation, instruction on gender identity, sexual activity or sexuality would be restricted for kindergarteners through fourth graders.
“As (S.B. 49) came out of the senate, it would allow for instruction of those areas to begin in fifth grade,” BCS board member Steve Gainey said. “Read allowed, it doesn’t make such sense to allow it to begin in the fifth grade when they’re going to school with fourth graders and second graders.”
Gainey said allowing such curriculum to be taught in fifth grade creates an environment where unsupervised sexual conversations are taking place among different age groups that could lead to “embellishment and distortions.” In the letter, the board urges Sen. Bill Rabon, Rep. Frank Iler and Rep. Charles Miller to work hard on ensuring the topics are not addressed in elementary schools.
Moffitt: “K-5 good strategy’
“We made no recommendation at what age should it should start,” said Gainey. “We just feel that it should not start in elementary school. We didn’t make a recommendation for it start at any date beyond that.”
School board member Robin Moffitt said the K-5 change was made in hopes of getting the bill passed.
“Although we all agree for K-5, I think we did mention that we would like for it to be K-8,” Moffitt said. “In discussing it with one of our representatives, unfortunately ... it probably wouldn’t pass K-8. To go K-5 was a good strategy for us. I don’t personally believe it should be discussed at all, even K-8. But we are going to send the letter for K-5.”
Another component of S.B. 49 would require schools to notify parents before staff starts using a different name or pronoun for students.
In other business:
The board passed its calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The fall semester will end before Christmas.