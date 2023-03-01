Taylor Field Park has finally opened to the public.
After years of planning and months of delays, the Southport Parks and Recreation Department removed the “closed” sign from the park’s entrance on Feb. 17.
Parks and Rec Director Heather Hemphill had hoped to open Taylor Field Park before Thanksgiving, but a series of “punch list” items dragged the project into 2023. Hemphill, who started the initial planning phase of the park in 2019, was waiting to let the public in as soon as possible.
The long-awaited moment came on Friday.
“It feels good,” Hemphill said. “I’m relieved. I got tired of all the delays and being the center of attention for everything that was not going right.”
Southport residents wasted no time breaking in Taylor Field Park. People hopped on various exercise equipment scattered throughout the more than four acres of land at the end of Nash Street. Ellett and Sarah Bates live on East Moore Street and the dog park fits perfectly into their morning routine.
“This is our first time here,” said Sarah Bates as her puppy played in one of two fenced-in enclosures. “The dog park is a main attraction for us. We can come by here after walking our daughter to preschool.”
Ellett Bates welcomed the park’s proximity to his home and said it was bigger than he expected.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Bates said. “To have your dogs off-leash in an area where they can run around and play, the closest place was down Fish Factory Road. Once the grass comes in, this is going to be a really pretty park.”
Sandra Lagatta stopped by the park on Sunday and noticed the closed sign was gone. She is excited about the asphalt track, but wondered about the rules.
“It’s awesome,” said Lagatta. “I don’t know if you can ride your bike here, but I certainly want to. I may bring out my roller blades.”
Hemphill isn’t sure about the bike question either. She’s consulted with the Southport Police Department and said they aren’t in favor of allowing bicycles in the park.
“Absolutely no golf carts,” Hemphill said. “There is a connectivity aspect to the park, but I don’t know yet if bikes will be allowed.”
Both dog parks were openly accessible and did not require a city-issued FOB to enter. Hemphill said Kate Marshall with animal protective services plans to implement FOB access to the dog parks in phases. Marshall recommended to the Southport Board of Aldermen that residents register their dogs with the city to gain access into the parks using a FOB.
“I’m very excited,” said Christina Wright. “I just walked past and saw it was open. I hope there is going to be some water for the dogs and some benches in the shade for owners. I think it’s great because I live really close. They need to clear up (the FOB) because a lot of people are kind of wondering about that.”
The only thing not open to the public as of Tuesday morning were the bathrooms. With Phase 1 of the Taylor Field Park project all but finished, Hemphill said she wants to pursue funding for an inclusive playground. There also are plans for a boardwalk that would go along Bonnet’s Creek behind the dog parks to connect with Lowe White Park.