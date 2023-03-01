Taylor Field Park

Phase I work is mostly completed at Taylor Field Park, which opened to the public Feb. 17. It now includes a dog park, exercise stations and other amenities with future phases in the works. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Taylor Field Park has finally opened to the public.

After years of planning and months of delays, the Southport Parks and Recreation Department removed the “closed” sign from the park’s entrance on Feb. 17.

Tags

Recommended for you