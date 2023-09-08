Oak Island Town Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night requesting that the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners eliminate a decades old tax levied on Smithville Township to support Dosher Memorial Hospital.
Dosher Hospital receives more than $2.5 million a year from the tax and that number is expected to increase dramatically following the recent property revaluation conducted by Brunswick County. In 1976, voters in Smithville Township, which is made up of Oak Island, Caswell Beach, Southport and Bald Head Island, approved a 4-cent tax per $100 property value to support Dosher Hospital for 25 years and to fund capital needs to keep the hospital open after the county built its own hospital near Supply. That hospital was later sold to Novant.
In 2000, Smithville Township voters approved a 30-year extension of the tax. Brunswick County and the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees agreed to reduce the tax seven years later, but the rate went back to four cents in 2012 after the agreement was canceled and has remained the same since, despite the county's 2022 revaluation.
Martin: 'I say it's time we take a stand'
Councilman Mark Martin introduced the resolution, telling the board that Oak Island residents were hit particularly hard by the county's property revaluation, and the hospital tax is placing an undue burden on local taxpayers. Property values spiked across the area after the revaluation and both the county and Oak Island reflected the increase in their 2023-24 fiscal year budgets.
The hospital tax, however, didn't change, and Martin feels like it needs to be looked at heading into next year. Martin said the hospital's $13-million bond will be paid off in 2024 and he sees no reason for taxpayers to continue paying the tax until 2030.
"I don't know about everyone else's property, but collectively on my property, my taxes ended up going up this year purely because the Dosher Hospital tax did not move off of their rate," Martin said. "My point of view as a fiscal conservative is no bond, no tax. We will not sit here for another six years after next year paying a tax with no bond, in my opinion."
According to state statutes, the county board of commissioners may levy a tax for "the financing of the operation, equipment, and maintenance of any hospital operated by the district, including any public or nonprofit hospital, if the tax is approved by a majority of the qualified voters of the hospital district who shall vote on the question of levying the tax." Commissioners determine the tax rate, the statute states, and an election on the question of levying the tax may be held "at any time."
Martin said the hospital should take out another bond to support six years of additional taxation.
"We have no authority as a town council, but the county commissioners have the authority," said Martin. "I say it's time we take a stand and we adopt this resolution to show the county that we're done. I've heard that there are other municipalities that are not happy with the hospital tax. They're not happy with the fact that there was no desire to move off of the rate with this revaluation we just went through."
Craft: 'We should get out from under this if we can'
Town Attorney Brian Edes, without delving into providing the board legal advice in an open meeting setting, said the original language of the referendum was "arguably broader than just the debt service," which accounts for the additional six years beyond the bond's expected 2024 payoff date. Councilman John Bach supported the resolution but cautioned against the prospect of causing "catastrophic collateral damage" to Dosher as a result of rescinding the tax.
"We all pay that tax," Bach said. "I do want to send a message to county commissioners. I get that. We have a number of Dosher facilities here. I don't want to be flippant with that. I would hope we're not sending them the signal to pull the pin on Dosher next year. I think what we're saying is that we're frustrated paying this tax, especially since the bonds have been resolved."
Councilman Bill Craft agreed with the resolution and said it was the board's job to protect the best interests of its citizens, especially in the wake of the county's property revaluation.
"We've been hit with some mean tax bills lately," said Craft. "We've been paying this 1976. There has been no talk of lowering it again, and we should get out from under this if we can."
Sykes: 'They're a hospital that should be on their own'
County Commissioner Pat Sykes questioned whether her board actually had the ability to eliminate the tax. While she understands the frustration associated with the tax, Sykes had hoped that Oak Island council would've waited until next year when the bond actually was paid off to raise the subject. The Dosher Memorial Hospital Board of Directors has the ability to lower the tax rate but have chosen not to, Sykes said.
"I don't know if we have the final decision," Sykes said. "That would be something I'd have to talk to our attorney about. I'm shocked that they would be doing this so quickly. I have received a lot of questions about the hospital tax since I've been a commissioner. The hospital tax is done by the hospital board. They could've reduced it. The revaluation gave them double the money if you think about it.
"I would say a good portion of the people want to be out of it."
During a recent meeting with the hospital board, Sykes said she felt like the tax rate should be reduced in the wake of property revaluations, particularly as people continue struggling with higher cost-of-living expenses across the board.
"They didn't want to come down on the tax," said Sykes. "If you look at the economy right now, you're just hurting the people. Everything has gone up so much, I don't know how people are going to do it. I don't think people would support another bond.
"They're a hospital that should be on their own and not on the taxpayers having to pay it," Sykes said. "The hospital should've been working on getting on their own, but they weren't."
Howard: 'We acknowledge the need to better communicate the Dosher story'
After learning of council's decision to pursue ending the tax, Dosher Memorial Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Robert Howard said he wished there could've been more dialog between the two boards on the topic. Dosher can fund its operating costs, Howard said, but is unable to generate sufficient revenues that are necessary to pay for capital maintenance, upkeep, and replacements for major equipment and facilities. Recently announced capital projects, including a $15.4 million construction project, are being funded in large part by the hospital tax.
"We clearly understand their position and intent to represent the Oak Island constituents," said Howard. "We acknowledge the need to better communicate the Dosher story to those we serve. We will continue to make every effort to spend all hospital funds in the most effective way to ensure the award-winning service Dosher Hospital is known for continues in the years ahead."
The county revaluation is projected to increase Dosher's hospital tax revenue from $2.5 million in 2023 to $4.1 million next year. The Dosher Board of Directors meet every fourth Monday of the month at 5 p.m., and Howard encourages the public to attend and express their concerns.
"The hospital is able to fund the operating costs for the hospital, however because of our size and limited revenue sources, we are unable to generate sufficient revenues necessary to provide for capital maintenance, upkeep, replacements for major equipment and facilities," said Howard. "The current capital projects, recently announced, are being funded in large part by the hospital tax paid by Smithville Township Citizens."