OI council rescission of Dosher tax

Oak Island Town Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night requesting that the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners eliminate a decades old tax levied on Smithville Township to support Dosher Memorial Hospital. 

Dosher Hospital receives more than $2.5 million a year from the tax and that number is expected to increase dramatically following the recent property revaluation conducted by Brunswick County. In 1976, voters in Smithville Township, which is made up of Oak Island, Caswell Beach, Southport and Bald Head Island, approved a 4-cent tax per $100 property value to support Dosher Hospital for 25 years and to fund capital needs to keep the hospital open after the county built its own hospital near Supply. That hospital was later sold to Novant.