While there are lingering concerns about Oak Island’s new paid beach parking plan, the March 2 special meeting with vendor Otto Connect was more of a workshop, with officials patiently answering questions for nearly two hours.
Otto Connect has contracts with Holden Beach and North Topsail Beach in Pender County. Topsail Beach in Pender and nearly all New Hanover County beaches charge seasonally through other vendors for beach-area parking.
Overview
Mayor Liz White said the town intended to add about 182 more “Town Only” parking spaces, which would cover more than 65 parking areas and double the amount across the island. Some of those beachside lots have only a handful of spaces, and “Town Only” signs are spaced out across Beach Drive, the Point, and the Oak Island Pier and 801 Ocean Event area.
The town expects to have 1,258 total spaces, up by about 100 from last season.
Town officials said that anglers with an annual pass to Oak Island Pier would receive one annual parking pass. Town Manager David Kelly said the town and vendor were working on ways to accommodate restaurant and coffee shop patrons.
Jim Varner of Otto Connect said his company wanted to provide value, and make the system easy to use and available online or by phone. He pledged that employees would assist beachgoers and report to police potential dangers, such as vehicles blocking emergency beach access areas.
He said most obvious violators of parking rules would receive a 15-minute grace period to upgrade their parking pass from, for example, one hour to another hour or all day.
Some residents inquired about the security of the system, and Varner said Otto Connect had national-level experts working on that possibility.
Others asked about passes for sea turtle and wildlife volunteers, people who pick up trash, and other civic needs such as the Beach Preservation Society. Officials stated they would accommodate legitimate needs.
Another speaker questioned whether it was fair for the town to eliminate right of way parking, even in wooded areas or places not in close proximity to the beach.
Kelly said the rules were a work in progress and subject to revision.
Town officials said they would charge only for one vehicle - not a vehicle and trailer – at town spots near the old Blue Water Marina (now Longrider’s restaurant, at 57th Place West).
OBTAINING PARKING PERMITS 101
As Oak Island’s first paid parking program rolls out April 1, town officials are offering guidance on how residents and visitors may obtain passes and avoid being ticketed. The program is valid from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.
Residents and property owners
Originally good for two years at a cost of $10, “Town Only” decals are no longer offered. Instead, property owners and full-time residents should be prepared to offer their license, registration and tag number, physical address and town utility billing number.
• Current town parking decal holders will be transitioned to permits automatically for 2023 (no additional action is needed).
• Town permits will be available to purchase in-person March 15 - 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. from an Otto Connect employee in a dedicated office on the first floor of Town Hall, 4601 E Oak Island Drive.
• Once the paid season begins, town permits can also be purchased through the SurfCAST by Otto Connect app, online at surfcast.ottoconnect.us/pay, or by calling 910-200-1497.
• Town permits are not limited like seasonal parking permits, which are open to anyone for purchase but capped at 1,000.
• Residents and property owners who do not already have a decal can purchase a town permit at their convenience, and don’t have to worry about missing an opportunity to purchase the permits in-person.
Day visitors and other guests
The following options will be available for pre-season purchases of seasonal parking permits:
• In person: March 15-17, an Otto Connect employee will be staffed in the first-floor lobby of Oak Island Town Hall, 4601 E. Oak Island Drive from 9 a.m. to noon.
• By phone: March 20-21 from 9 a.m. to noon, permits will be available by calling 910-200-1497. Sales will be limited to 200 per day.
• Once the program launches April 1, paid parking and town parking permits will be available through the SurfCAST by Otto Connect app or by calling 910-200-1497.