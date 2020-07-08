An Oak Island home was destroyed after an unknown cause ignited a fire the night of July 4.
While no civilians were hurt, two first responders were injured in the process of extinguishing the fire on Northeast 15th Street and the sides of the neighboring homes sustained heat damage.
“The fire was hot and the temperature was hot outside anyway,” said Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo. “It was just a tough fire to put out.”
It took roughly two-and-a-half hours to control the flames using largely a “surround and drown” strategy with the help of four mutual aid departments.
A St. James firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion and a Southport firefighter was transported and admitted to a local hospital for heat exhaustion and chest pains. The firefighter has since been discharged and is doing well, said Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Oak Island police, the fire department and the State Bureau of Investigation are collaborating to make the determination.
“We don’t know whether it was electrical. We don’t know whether it was fireworks. We don’t know,” Anselmo said. “There’s a couple of possibilities but unless you can rule out everything except for one, then you’re not going to know which one it is.”
Neighbors confirmed fireworks were being lit on the street and “very close” to the house, said Anselmo. However, investigators also have to check circuit breakers, outlets, light fixtures, wiring and other electrical sources.
It’s clear, though, the blaze started on the ground floor near the front of the house.
“The homeowner stated that she didn’t notice the fire until practically the front of the house was fully involved and the whole porch was on fire,” Anselmo said, “so by the time she called 911, she couldn’t even get out the front door.”
She and her kids escaped through the back of the home.
Oak Island and its mutual aid departments were dispatched at 10:29 p.m. Two of Oak Island engines’ responses were delayed, as both were on medical calls at the time on opposite ends of the island.
The ladder truck arrived first on the scene to find the building engulfed in flames. One of the first tasks was to spray water on the two homes next to the fire to prevent the flames from spreading.
“By the time they got there, literally, there was no saving that house,” Anselmo said. “They were just trying to contain it to that house and save the others, which ultimately they did.”
The heat from the fire melted the vinyl siding of the two homes next door but did not appear to affect the interior. Neighbors who were home at the time evacuated safely.
To attack the blaze, firefighters pumped water onto the front and back of the house from multiple handlines. They also used a master stream from an aerial ladder.
St. James Fire Department, Sunny Point Fire Rescue, Sunset Harbor Zion Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southport Fire Department arrived to the scene.
The Oak Island Police Department and Brunswick County EMS also assisted.