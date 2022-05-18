Grady and Laurie Sillings aren’t strangers to disaster – as longtime volunteers with N.C. Baptists on Mission and members of Beach Road Baptist Church, over the years the Boiling Spring Lakes couple has responded to their share of hurricane aftermaths and scenes of catastrophe.
But what awaited them on their recent two-week trip to Poland wasn’t caused by Mother Nature: there wasn’t a weather-ravaged city, with families needing electricity and basic necessities.
The couple was willingly traveling over the Atlantic Ocean to confront a disaster caused by war.
Focusing on needs of others
The Sillings’ travel abroad took them to a seminary just 200 miles from the Ukraine border in Warsaw, Poland, where refugees from the ongoing war waged by Russia had fled in hopes of escaping the destruction at home. Displaced Ukrainians, mainly women and children, stop at the seminary on their way to more long-term temporary living conditions as the war continues to drive citizens away from their native land.
N.C. Baptists on Mission and Ukraine have a partnership dating back years - volunteers built the seminary the Sillings stayed at in Poland in 1998. The seminary still operates, Laurie said, but it has suspended classes to help Ukrainian refugees.
“It’s so hard to feel sorry for yourself when you’re looking at the needs of others,” said Laurie Sillings. “We are so blessed. We have so much. We complain every day over so many stupid little things when so many people are suffering from war, or famine, or bad governments.”
Fitting in to the routine
Their first goal on arrival at the seminary was to fit in to the routine: the volunteers and those staying at the seminary already had a functioning system in place in which people carried out daily chores, like washing dishes, taking out the trash and cleaning windows. Laurie relied on her abilities: cooking and crafts.
“They had everyone assigned to a task every day,” said Laurie. “I would go into help and they would say ‘No, no, no.’ They didn’t want us getting in the way. We went in easily so we weren’t taking over.
“We were just there to help.”
Lori said she did a lot of cooking and playing with the children, and a lot of arts and crafts.
“We believe each person is given a gift from the Lord that they can use,” she explained, and that she feels gifted in cooking and crafts.
Her husband, Grady, did a little bit of everything. He said the biggest difference in this trip compared to other missionary visits was they didn’t know what they would be doing day-to-day.
“We’ve done this for so long that it becomes second nature once we get there,” Grady said. “This time, in my mind I thought it would be the same way, but it was not. We got there and what I found was, in a hurricane you can literally drive through an area and see what needs to be done and put people on it.
“In this case, we were 200 miles from the border and refugees were coming in.”
Lending helping hands - and an ear
During the couple’s second week in Warsaw, they spent much of their days volunteering at a very large refugee shelter with double rows of cots stretched as long as football fields in several buildings, said Grady, and none of them were empty.
“The place we were staying kept about 150 refugees,” he said. “They were there for two or three days, and a new group would come in. It was kind of like the Underground Railroad. The refugee center didn’t waste any space. There was five buildings and the rows of cots nearly went from front to back.”
The refugee center set up a large play area for children and the Sillings would spend most of their time in there. While the couple wasn’t allowed to witness (openly profess their religious faith), Grady said people often just wanted to talk.
The language barrier proved challenging at times, but the couple found ways to share their message.
“We wanted to ease their tension a little bit so they weren’t focusing on everything that was horrible in the world,” Grady said. “I worked a lot with the children, especially the last week.
“Sometimes it was just a matter of sitting around with someone, and they wanted to ‘vent,’ I guess is a good word. They wanted to talk to us as much as they could.”
Laurie found some people wanted more than what she or Grady were able to give. She recalls a small business owner who saw his home in Ukraine bombed in a video that made international news - Laurie said he said he’d seen enough.
“The school his son went to was destroyed,” said Laurie. “He just rubbed his head very hard and he looked at me and said, ‘Help me get to America.’ That’s really what they wanted. We were told not to make any promises. We had to walk around that (topic) gingerly.”
Finding ways to connect
Children would arrive at the center with their heads hanging low, slowly walking into the doors of a place that wasn’t home. Some children sat alone, away from groups, and Laurie said she searched for ways to try and draw them back in, to communicate.
“You would see some of the kids off to the side, not participating,” stated Laurie. “Some of them didn’t want to be there, but they really are doing a good job at this place of giving the kids something to do. They’re kids, and they handle things differently than adults. I tried to do a lot of arts and crafts with the children and the playroom was filled with toys.”
Many of the Ukrainian men stayed behind to fight the Russian soldiers, creating a situation unique to the Sillings, as families were separated with very limited options.
“We talked to some (people) who were going back to Ukraine even though there is a war there because they just couldn’t handle everything by themselves,” said Grady. “That was one of the big differences. Most of the time in hurricanes, the families are pretty much intact. Family members are coming to help them. We didn’t have that situation.”
Home brings life in perspective
The Sillings returned home to Brunswick County April 11, and the two weeks abroad spent comforting the downtrodden put life once again in perspective for both of them. Grady said he felt guilt, and Laurie said she appreciated her home country.
“When we go to Guatemala, the things that we take (with us) are locked up until someone pays a bribe,” Laurie said. “We don’t have that here. We really have great freedom here. We do it because we love to do it. Nobody is paid to be there. We pay our own way.
“Our church is big on missions and being able to share with people the love of God, we benefit a whole lot from going.”