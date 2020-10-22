With nearly 2,000 votes to keep the controversial word in the name of the community, St. James will remain a “plantation.”
Results of the St. James Plantation Property Owners’ Association (POA) election, announced last Saturday in a virtual meeting, revealed the community had nowhere near enough support to drop “plantation” from its title if it were to comply with the 30-year-old guidance for changing the name, which is outlined in the documents that established St. James.
Of 5,100 properties, 2,630 casted ballots in this year’s election. Twenty-eight percent of voters favored changing the name, which equates to 15% of the association’s total membership, or a little over 700 properties.
It would have taken at least 3,400 properties, which is two-thirds of the members, to support changing the name for the POA to proceed with the idea.
“It fell short of the 67% by quite a bit,” said Jerry Iverson, POA president, on a phone call Monday.
This past summer, members of the predominantly-white community pleaded with the association to remove “plantation” from its name to disassociate the development from the word’s racist past.
Neighborhoods called “plantations” across the country have considered doing the same in the wake of the national social justice movement sparked by George Floyd’s death in May. The POA board announced in July it would put the issue to a vote rather than make the decision itself.
“We believe that a decision should not be made by a small group of people, should not just be made by the board, and so we wanted everybody to have a say,” Iverson said.
In past elections, only 800 to 1,000 ballots were cast. This year there was an increased turnout, almost double that of years’ past, as was expected due to the controversial name change being on the ballot and the competitive six-candidate race for two open spots on the POA board.
Iverson said although some skipped voting for the approval of the meeting minutes or one of the candidates, every property that cast a ballot weighed in on the name change.
He also said there are no plans to revisit the matter anytime soon.
“I think when you send it out like that and you get such a small percentage, 15-percent of the total membership, that wants to change it’s not worth pursuing, at least for some time in the future,” Iverson said.
If the name change were to pass, the POA would still have to take a more stringent second vote, per its guidance, which would require 75-percent of each type of membership favoring a name change.