The N.C. 4th of July Festival held its Salute to Veterans program Sunday night at the Southport Community Building, recognizing area heroes from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines with an evening of tributes, thanks and fellowship.
American Legion Post 543 kicked off the festivities off with the Presentation of Colors accompanied by local singer Sheena Vaught who sang the National Anthem in front of a near-capacity crowd. Southport resident Lee Norris read of the Declaration of Independence. Zach Zuehlke delivered the invocation and was followed by Ali Travis, co-chairman of the Salute event, recognizing individual members of the different service branches.
“I just think it’s terrific to get all of the veterans in our community together and just sort of have a nice night celebrating them,” Travis said. “I just love seeing their smiling faces. It makes me happy every year.”
Decades of service were represented during the Salute to Veterans program, from Paul Fisher, who joined the Army in 1956, to Tim Barnwell, a Bolivia resident who retired from the Army in 2018.
“I always love to be with the other service folks,” said Fisher, a lifelong Southport resident who served in special ops. “I lost so many good friends.”
As one of the youngest veterans in attendance, Barnwell felt the timeless camaraderie between fellow veterans.
“It means a lot, being able to honor the guys who served before and everyone currently serving now,” Barnwell said. “It’s just awesome being around the guys like myself who served. It’s great being around all the members from the different services, and while we always joke around and kid each other over who’s better, in reality we’re all brothers and sisters.”
Unexpected weather canceled last year’s salute to veterans, marking the second time in three years the event was shuttered. Travis has been a chair every other year since 2011, and called it “an honor” to be able to give back to all those who served the country.
“There always is a lot of moving parts,” Travis said. “We try to make it interesting and bring in different and interesting presenters.”
This year’s presenter, Capt. H. Karl Noffke, Brunswick County Composite Squadron Commander for the Civil Air Patrol, wanted to not only pay homage to past veterans but also highlight a way in which people still can serve today.
The Brunswick County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol is headquartered on the second floor of the Cape Fear Regional Jetport and offers opportunities to people as young as age 12 through its cadet program. Young cadets are introduced to a variety of educational and leadership opportunities that possibly could lead to a career in the Air Force. It meets every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“I think this is very appropriate and and it really shows you all the people who have served and who continue to serve today,” said Noffke. “A majority of people don’t know about the Civil Air Patrol, and there are a lot of opportunities to give back to the community air patrol, even at your older and younger ages.”
Veterans and their guests enjoyed a fried chicken and BBQ dinner while sharing stories amongst each other, some reliving experiences only their contemporaries could truly understand.
“It makes me proud,” said Gene Loflin, a Navy veteran who served from 1960-1980. “I served 20 years, in good times and bad, and I’m proud. I had a good time and if I had to do it all over again, I would.”
“The veteran recognition is one of my favorite events,” said Randy Jones, chairman of the N.C. 4th of July Festival. “This is our community coming together to say thank you, thank you for your service, thank you for all that you’ve given. This is really just one big thank you.”