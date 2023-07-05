The N.C. 4th of July Festival held its Salute to Veterans program Sunday night at the Southport Community Building, recognizing area heroes from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines with an evening of tributes, thanks and fellowship. 

American Legion Post 543 kicked off the festivities off with the Presentation of Colors accompanied by local singer Sheena Vaught who sang the National Anthem in front of a near-capacity crowd. Southport resident Lee Norris read of the Declaration of Independence. Zach Zuehlke delivered the invocation and was followed by Ali Travis, co-chairman of the Salute event, recognizing individual members of the different service branches. 