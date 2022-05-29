Unresponsive swimmer dies on West Beach

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death of a 36-year-old man visiting Oak Island from West Virginia brought ashore by bystanders on Memorial Day weekend Saturday at about 2 p.m. The man, who was with friends from the Charlotte area, went out of sight for about an hour before swimmers observed him floating motionlessly near the shore.
Beachgoers brought the victim to the strand and two who identified as nurses started CPR, said Pete Grendze, chief of Oak Island Water Rescue.
Responders attempted to revive the victim with advanced CPR and drugs for about an hour without success.
During the response, authorities were frustrated by the fact that vehicles parked in the 23rd Place West beach parking area precluded access by the four-wheel-drive transport vehicle. Drivers with larger vehicles and those who did not pull completely up to the parking stops effectively halted access, he said.
Water Rescue and Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services were able to access an adjacent beach crossover, with considerable assistance from Oak Island Police, Grendze said.
Other responders were Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard.
Grendze said the victim had a pre-existing medical condition that could have contributed to his demise, although only an autopsy can make that determination. Another town official described the victim as having “special needs.”
The sea state Saturday was relatively rough, with three-to-four-foot waves, a moderate longshore current and flagged as “yellow,” meaning that only experienced swimmers should venture beyond knee-deep water.
While it ultimately did not affect the speed of response to the patient, drivers clogging emergency access areas is a problem. Pull all the way to the yellow stops and be mindful when driving a larger-than-usual vehicle, authorities urged.