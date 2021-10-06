Bald Head Island village leaders have acknowledged and agreed to a lawyer’s request to stop using public resources to promote a November bond referendum to promote acquisition of the ferry system by the municipality through the village website.
In a September 1 letter from the Strickland Agner Pittman firm based in Goldsboro, Billy J. Strickland II asked the village to cease and desist from what he called “improper use of Village Bald Head Island email list serve.”
The attorney stated that Mayor Andy Sayre used the site to specifically address issues in the upcoming election which, he wrote, was a violation of state law and case law (specifically, Dollar v. Town of Cary).
“This is an unusual election season that appears to be dominated by one issue: our transportation system … The current Council and I have stated publicly our recommendation and support of the upcoming bond referendum, so that all Bald Head Island stakeholders will be responsible for the future viability of OUR transportation system,” the letter stated, quoting Sayre.
Strickland stated that Sayre misused the Village Voice to campaign for a specific position about the upcoming
referendum. The vote will on whether residents should agree to a $54-million bond to pay for buying the ferry system. The system is already subject to a purchase agreement by developer Bald Head Island Limited. Using public resources to promote a specific candidate or stance on an issue coming before voters is against state law.
The lawyer, who represents mayoral candidate Lou Ann Earnhardt, further asked the village to stop using the email list to campaign or address any issues related to the upcoming election.
“Because you, in your role as mayor have publicly acknowledged that transportation is a dominating issue of the upcoming … election, we are confident we will prevail at trial if it becomes necessary to request an injunction …Our preference is to avoid legal action; however, we will not hesitate to exhaust all legal remedies at our disposal to prevent further abuse of the Village Voice newsletter,” Strickland stated.
In a response dated September 23, the village wrote, in part, “the Village strives to comply with all laws, including N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 132-1.13. The Village will pay particular attention to the request in your letter that the Village Voice not be used improperly for any candidate campaigning purposes for the remainder of the election season. This response is not an admission that any previous action of the Village or its officer(s) was not in compliance.”
“The Lou Earnhardt Committee is of the opinion Mayor Sayre may have violated state law,” wrote attorney Sean Keenan in an email to The State Port Pilot. “Additionally, The Lou Earnhardt Committee reserves the right to pursue all legal recourse at its disposal. At this time, we do not wish to discuss this matter further, as there may soon be pending litigation.”
The village will host a bond information session Wednesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. The meeting will include a short presentation followed by a question and answer session. Interested persons may send questions to VBHITransportation@villagebhi.org by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 8. The meeting will be available to view remotely on Zoom (www.villagebhi.org).